Sept 4 Statistics for Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza:

-

Lap distance: 5.783km. 53 laps. Total distance 306.720km

Start time: 1200 GMT

2012 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:24.010

2012 winner: Hamilton

Race lap record: Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Ferrari 1:21.046, 2004

Tyres: Hard (orange), medium (white)

-

WINS

Four different teams have won the 11 races so far this year (Lotus, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes).

Red Bull's triple champion Sebastian Vettel has five wins in 2013. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes's Nico Rosberg have won two races each. Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen and Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton have each won one.

Alonso has 32 career wins, Vettel 31, Hamilton 22, Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Ferrari have won 221 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 39.

-

POLE

Mercedes have been on pole eight times in 11 races. Vettel has taken the other three.

Vettel has 39 poles to his credit, putting him third in the all-time list (Michael Schumacher had 68 and Ayrton Senna 65). Hamilton has 31 and Alonso 22.

Hamilton's pole in Belgium last month was his fourth in a row, a career first for the Briton. The last British driver to take four poles in a row was Damon Hill in 1995.

Mercedes have locked out the front row in qualifying three times this year.

Alonso has not been on the front row in the last 21 races, with his last appearance being his pole in Germany in July 2012. He has not been on pole in a dry qualifying since 2010.

-

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in Formula One.

None of the five 2013 rookies has scored points so far.

Kimi Raikkonen's retirement at Spa ended a record run of 27 successive races in the points for Lotus.

Until Belgium, the Finn was the only driver to have scored points in every race this year. He had also racked up 38 successive grand prix finishes - three short of Nick Heidfeld's record of 41.

-

ITALY

There are currently no Italian drivers on the starting grid, but several of Italian ancestry.

Of the 63 Italian Grands Prix held since the world championship started in 1950, all but one have been at Monza. The other, in 1980, was at Imola.

The track is the quickest on the calendar, with top speeds of up to 340kph. On the approach to the first chicane, cars brake from 340kph to 80kph in the space of 150 metres.

The Italian GP has been won from pole position eight times in the last 10 years and 10 in the last 13.

Only two drivers in the last two decades have won at Monza and taken the title that season - and both are Germans. Michael Schumacher did it in 2000 and 2003 with Ferrari and Vettel triumphed in 2011.

Vettel took his first F1 win at Monza, with Toro Rosso in 2008, and became the sport's youngest race winner at the age of 21. His Australian team mate Mark Webber has never finished on the podium there.

Vettel (2008, 2011), Hamilton (2012) and Alonso (2007, 2010) are the only current drivers to have won at Monza. None of them have won for the same team twice.

Vettel's 2011 win for Red Bull remains the team's sole podium finish at Monza to date.

-

MILESTONES

McLaren are celebrating 50 years since New Zealander Bruce McLaren founded the team on Sept 2, 1963.

Sunday will be the last Formula One race in Europe of the season and the last on the continent for the current V8 engine, which will be replaced next season by a V6 unit. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)