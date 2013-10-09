SUZUKA, Japan Oct 9 Statistics for Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at Suzuka:

Lap distance: 5.807km. Total distance 307.471km (53 laps)

Start time: 0600 GMT (1500 local)

2012 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull one minute 30.839 seconds.

2012 winner: Vettel

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland), McLaren 2005 1:31.540

Tyres: Hard (orange), medium (white)

WINS

Four different teams have won the 14 races so far this year (Lotus, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes).

Triple champion Vettel has eight wins in 2013. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes's Nico Rosberg have won two races each. Lotus's Raikkonen and Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton have each won one.

Vettel has won the last four races.

Vettel has 34 career wins, Alonso 32, Hamilton 22, Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Ferrari have won 221 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 42.

TITLE

Vettel will clinch his fourth successive title on Sunday if he wins and Alonso does not finish in the top eight.

At 26, he will be the youngest quadruple champion. Only three other drivers have won four titles: Germany's Michael Schumacher (seven), Argentina's Juan Manuel Fangio (five) and Frenchman Alain Prost (four). Schumacher and Fangio are the only ones to have won four in a row.

POLE

Mercedes have been on pole eight times in 14 races. Vettel has taken the other six.

Vettel has 42 poles to his credit and is third in the all-time list (Michael Schumacher had 68 and Ayrton Senna 65). Hamilton has 31 and Alonso 22.

Vettel's Korean GP pole was his third in a row.

Mercedes have locked out the front row in qualifying three times this year.

Alonso has not been on the front row in the last 24 races, with his last appearance being his pole in Germany in July 2012. He has not been on pole in a dry qualifying since 2010.

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in Formula One.

None of the five 2013 rookies has scored points so far.

JAPAN

Vettel has been on pole in Japan for the past four years. Michael Schumacher chalked up five Japanese poles in a row for Ferrari between 1998 and 2002 and won six times.

Vettel has won three of the last four at Suzuka.

Alonso, Button, Hamilton and Raikkonen are the other current drivers to have won there.

Ferrari have won seven of the 28 grands prix held in Japan since 1976. McLaren have won nine.

No Japanese driver has ever won his home grand prix and this year there is no home driver in the race.

Twelve championships have been decided in Japan, including Vettel's second in 2011.

World champions have won 17 of the last 18 races at Suzuka. The exception was Brazilian Rubens Barrichello in 2003.

In 24 races at Suzuka, the winner has come from the front row on 20 occasions. Raikkonen is a standout exception, winning from 17th on the grid in 2005.

Suzuka has a downhill start. The 130R corner is the fastest of the season, with cars taking it at around 310kph. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)