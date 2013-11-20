Nov 20 Statistics for Sunday's season-ending Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit.

-

Lap distance: 4.309km. Total distance: 305.909km (71 laps)

Race lap record: Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia) one minute 11.473. 2004 (Williams)

Start time: 1400 local (1600 GMT)

2012 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:12.458

2012 winner: Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren

Tyres: Hard (orange), Medium (white)

-

RECORDS

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel has won 12 races in 2013 and will equal Michael Schumacher's 2004 record of 13 in a single season if he wins at Interlagos.

The quadruple world champion will also be the first man to win nine races in a row in a single season. The only other man to win nine times consecutively was Italian Alberto Ascari over two seasons in 1952-53.

-

TITLES

Vettel won his fourth successive title, becoming the youngest quadruple champion at 26 years old and the first to win his first four crowns in a row, in India last month. The German is only the fourth quadruple champion.

Red Bull also won the constructors' crown for the fourth year in a row, becoming only the third team to perform that feat after Ferrari and McLaren.

-

WINS

Vettel's U.S. GP win made him the first driver to win eight races in a row in a single season.

Four teams have won the 18 races so far (Lotus, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes).

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes's Nico Rosberg have both won twice and Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton once.

Vettel has 38 career wins, Alonso 32, Hamilton 22, Raikkonen 20 and McLaren's Jenson Button 15.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 45.

-

POLE

Vettel has taken eight poles this season, team mate Mark Webber two and Mercedes the rest.

-

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in F1.

Valtteri Bottas (Williams) took his first F1 points in Austin and joined Sauber's Mexican Esteban Gutierrez as the only rookies to have scored this season.

-

BRAZIL

Felipe Massa is the last Brazilian to have won his home grand prix, doing so in 2008 and 2006. Massa has not won any race since his last triumph at Interlagos.

Massa is the sole Brazilian driver on the grid at present.

Four of the last five titles have been decided at Interlagos.

Only four of the drivers who will be on the grid on Sunday have won in Brazil: Massa, Webber, Vettel and Button.

The last driver to win from pole position at Interlagos was Massa in 2008.

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg started on pole for Williams in 2010, his only pole to date.

-

MILESTONES

Webber will be starting his last Formula One race before departing for a new career in sportscars.

Massa will be saying farewell to Ferrari, the team he has raced for since 2006, before moving to Williams.

Formula One will be waving goodbye to the 2.4 litre V8 engine, with a new and smaller 1.6 litre V6 turbo unit with energy recovery systems coming in for 2014.

Ferrari stretched their record for most consecutive points finishes to 66 in Austin. The run dates back to the 2010 German Grand Prix.

Marussia's Max Chilton chalked up his 18th successive finish, a record for a rookie. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)