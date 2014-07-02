July 2 Statistics for Sunday's British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone, race nine of the championship:

Lap distance: 5.891 km Total distance: 306.198km, 52 laps.

2013 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes One minute 29.607 seconds

Lap record: Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull 1:33.401, 2013.

Start time: 1200 GMT (1300 local)

Tyres: Hard (orange), Medium (white)

WINS

Mercedes have won all but one race so far this season. The exception was Canada, won by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel has 39 career wins, Fernando Alonso 32, Lewis Hamilton 26, Kimi Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15. Championship leader Nico Rosberg has six.

Rosberg's win in Austria meant his career tally of wins now exceeds that of his father Keke, the 1982 champion.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 47.

McLaren have not won for 27 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012.

Ferrari's last victory was in Spain in May 2013 - the last time a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull won.

POLE POSITION

Brazilian Felipe Massa's pole for Williams in Austria ended Mercedes' run of seven in a row. It was also the first time since Brazil in November 2012 that a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull had started on pole.

Hamilton (Australia/Malaysia/China/Spain) and Rosberg (Bahrain/Monaco/Canada) had previously started every race on pole.

Vettel took nine poles last year, and now has 45 for his F1 career.

Hamilton now has 35 poles, more than any other British driver in the history of Formula One.

Ferrari's last pole position was in Germany with Fernando Alonso in 2012.

POINTS

Caterham, who came into the sport in 2010, are the only team on the grid who have yet to score a point.

Ferrari have finished a record 75 successive races with at least one car in the points, a run that dates back to the 2010 German Grand Prix.

Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat is Formula One's youngest point scorer aged 19 years and 324 days.

BRITAIN

Silverstone hosted the first race in the Formula One world championship in 1950, two years after putting on a grand prix for the first time.

Pole has not been a significant advantage, historically. Only four times in the last 19 races has the quickest driver in qualifying gone on to win. But every winner has started from fourth or higher since 2000.

The race has never been won by anyone starting outside the top 10.

The last British winner was Hamilton in 2008.

McLaren's Jenson Button, the most experienced driver on the starting grid, has never stood on the podium at his home race.

Ferrari have won 16 times in Britain, McLaren 14 and Williams 10.

Five current drivers have won at Silverstone: Rosberg, Hamilton, Alonso (twice), Vettel and Raikkonen.

MILESTONE

Massa will be starting his 200th grand prix.

Ricciardo turned 25 on Tuesday, July 1.

Massa will be starting his 200th grand prix.

Ricciardo turned 25 on Tuesday, July 1.

Silverstone is celebrating its 50th Grand Prix this weekend (but 48th in the world championship).