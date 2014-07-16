July 16 Statistics for Sunday's German Formula One Grand Prix at Hockenheim, race 10 of the championship:

- - - -

NOTE: Last year's race was at the Nuerburgring.

Lap distance: 4.574 km, Total distance: 306.458 km, 67 laps.

2012 pole (Hockenheim): Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari, One minute 40.621 seconds

2012 winner (Hockenheim): Alonso

Lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) McLaren 1:13.780, 2004.

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

Tyres: Soft (yellow), Supersoft (red)

- -

WINS

Mercedes have won all but one race so far this season. The exception was Canada, won by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel has 39 career wins, Fernando Alonso 32, Lewis Hamilton 27, Kimi Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15. Championship leader Nico Rosberg has six.

Hamilton's victory at Silverstone took him level with triple champion Jackie Stewart in the all-time list of winners. The only British driver to have won more is 1992 champion Nigel Mansell (31).

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 48. Mercedes have won 21.

McLaren have not won for 28 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012.

Ferrari's last victory was in Spain in May 2013 - the last time a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull won.

- -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes and Williams are the only teams to have started a race on pole position this year.

Hamilton (Australia/Malaysia/China/Spain) and Rosberg (Bahrain/Monaco/Canada/Britain) have four poles each for the season so far. Brazilian Felipe Massa was on pole for Williams in Austria.

Vettel has 45 career poles. Hamilton has 35 - more than any other British driver in the history of Formula One.

Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

- -

POINTS

Caterham, who came into the sport in 2010, are the only team on the grid who have yet to score a point.

Ferrari have finished a record 76 successive races with at least one car in the points, a run that dates back to the 2010 German Grand Prix.

Rosberg's retirement at Silverstone means only two drivers have now scored points in every race this season - Alonso and Force India's Nico Hulkenberg.

Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat is Formula One's youngest point scorer aged 19 years and 324 days.

- -

GERMANY

Sunday will be the 61st German Grand Prix since 1950, and 34th at Hockenheim.

Alonso has won the last two grands prix at Hockenheim (2012 and 2010) and was also the winner in 2005 with Renault. Hamilton won in 2008.

Germany has four current drivers - Vettel, Rosberg, Nico Hulkenberg and Adrian Sutil.

Vettel is the last German driver to have won at home (at the Nuerburgring in 2013).

The last time a works Mercedes team won the German Grand Prix was at the Nuerburgring in 1954 with Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio at the wheel.

Three German drivers have won the German Grand Prix since the championship started in 1950 - Michael and Ralf Schumacher and Vettel. Michael Schumacher won four times, once with Benetton and three times with Ferrari.

The last German to win his home grand prix in a German car was Rudolf Caracciola in 1939 for Mercedes. Ralf Schumacher won for Williams in 2001 when they had BMW engines.

Five of the eight races to date at the redesigned Hockenheim (since 2002) have been won from pole. Only once has the winner started off the front row (Alonso from third in 2005).

- -

MILESTONE

Germany marks the half-way point in the championship, the 10th race of 19 this season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)