July 23 Statistics for Sunday's Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix, race 11 of the 19-round championship:

- - - -

Lap distance: 4.381 km, Total distance: 306.630 km, 70 laps.

2013 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes one minute 19.388 seconds.

2013 winner: Hamilton

Lap record: 1:19.071, Michael Schumacher (Germany), Ferrari 2004.

Start time: 1200 GMT (1400 local)

Tyres: Medium (white), soft (yellow)

- -

WINS

Mercedes have won all but one race so far this season. The exception was Canada, won by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel has 39 career wins, Fernando Alonso 32, Lewis Hamilton 27, Kimi Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15. Championship leader Nico Rosberg has seven.

Hamilton is level with triple champion Jackie Stewart in the all-time list of winners. The only British driver to have won more is 1992 champion Nigel Mansell (31).

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 48. Mercedes have won 22 and one more would lift them level with now-defunct Tyrrell.

McLaren have not won for 29 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012.

Ferrari's last victory was in Spain in May 2013 - the last time a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull won.

- -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes and Williams are the only teams to have started a race on pole position this year.

Rosberg (Bahrain/Monaco/Canada/Britain/Germany) has had five poles this year to Hamilton's four (Australia/Malaysia/China/Spain). Brazilian Felipe Massa was on pole for Williams in Austria.

Vettel has 45 career poles. Hamilton has 35 - more than any other British driver in the history of Formula One.

Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

- -

POINTS

Mercedes have scored more points in 10 races this year (366) than in all of 2013 (360).

Caterham, who came into the sport in 2010, are the only team on the grid who have yet to score a point.

Ferrari have finished a record 77 successive races with at least one car in the points, a run that dates back to the 2010 German Grand Prix.

Only two drivers have scored points in every race this season - Alonso and Force India's Nico Hulkenberg.

Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat is Formula One's youngest point scorer aged 19 years and 324 days.

Sauber have gone 10 races without scoring, their longest barren run since they entered the sport in 1993. They went nine in a row between October 1995 and May 1996, at a time when only the top six cars scored points.

- -

TEAM MATES

Ferrari's Raikkonen is the only driver who has yet to beat his team mate this season.

- -

HUNGARY

Hungary's debut in 1986 made it the first F1 race in eastern Europe behind what was then the 'Iron Curtain'. This weekend's race is the 29th Hungarian GP.

The track is the slowest permanent circuit on the calendar.

Vettel has never won in Hungary.

McLaren have won six of the last nine races there.

Hamilton has won four times in Hungary (a record he shares with Schumacher) and is chasing his third in a row. Three of his wins were from pole. He is the only driver to win from pole in the last nine years at the Hungaroring.

Button (2006) and Alonso (2003) took their first wins in Hungary. Button's was from 14th on the grid, which remains the lowest winning start for the race. The Briton's 2011 win was also his 200th race.

Zsolt Baumgartner is the only Hungarian driver to have competed in his home race (in 2003 and 2004). He scored a point in the 2004 U.S. Grand Prix with Minardi.

- -

MILESTONE

Rosberg's win in Germany was the first by a German driver in a German car in Germany since Rudolf Caracciola in 1939.

Bottas's second place in Germany was his Williams team's 300th in Formula One. He was the first Williams driver to stand on the podium in three successive races since Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya in 2003.

After Germany, Adrian Sutil is now the driver who has started most races (119) without ever standing on the podium. The previous record holder was Italian Pierluigi Martini. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)