Aug 20 Statistics for Sunday's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, race 12 of the 19-round championship: - - - - Lap distance: 7.004km. Total distance: 308.052km (44 laps) 2013 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes, two minutes 01.012 seconds. 2013 winner: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull. Lap record: 1:47.263, Vettel 2009. Start time: 1400 (1200 GMT) Tyres: Medium (white), Soft (yellow) - - WINS Mercedes have won all but two races so far this season. The exceptions were Canada and Hungary, both won by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo. Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel has 39 career wins, Fernando Alonso 32, Lewis Hamilton 27, Kimi Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15. Championship leader Nico Rosberg has seven. Hamilton is level with triple champion Jackie Stewart in the all-time list of winners. The only British driver to have won more is 1992 champion Nigel Mansell (31). Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 49. Mercedes have won 22 and one more would lift them level with now-defunct Tyrrell. McLaren have not won for 30 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012. Ferrari's last victory was in Spain in May 2013 - the last time a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull won. - - POLE POSITION Mercedes and Williams are the only teams to have started a race on pole position thisI year. Rosberg (Bahrain/Monaco/Canada/Britain/Germany/Hungary) has had six poles this year to Hamilton's four (Australia/Malaysia/China/Spain). Brazilian Felipe Massa was on pole for Williams in Austria. Vettel has 45 career poles. Hamilton has 35 - more than any other British driver in the history of Formula One. Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012. - - POINTS Mercedes scored more points in the first 10 races of the year (366) than in all of 2013 (360). Caterham, who came into the sport in 2010, are the only team on the grid who have yet to score a point. Ferrari have finished a record 78 successive races with at least one car in the points, a run that dates back to the 2010 German Grand Prix. Alonso is the only driver to have scored points in every race this season. Sauber have gone 11 races without scoring, their longest barren run since they entered the sport in 1993. They went nine in a row between October 1995 and May 1996, at a time when only the top six cars scored points. - - TEAM MATES Ferrari's Raikkonen is the only driver who has yet to beat his team mate this season. - - BELGIUM Spa is the longest lap of the season and one of the fastest, with an average speed of around 230kph. Cars are flat out for about 70 percent of the time, making it the hardest circuit of the year for engines. The circuit has hosted 46 of the 57 Belgian GPs to date. Michael Schumacher won six times at Spa, more than any driver. Kimi Raikkonen has four wins there. There are no Belgian Formula One drivers at present. The last Belgian to score points in F1 was Thierry Boutsen in 1992. Ferrari and McLaren have both won 12 times at Spa. Only five of the last 12 races at Spa have been won from pole position. Five of the current drivers have won at Spa: Button (2012), Vettel (2011 and 2013), Hamilton (2010), Raikkonen (2004, 2005, 2007 and 2009) and Massa (2008). - - MILESTONE Germany's triple Le Mans winner Andre Lotterer will be making his F1 debut this weekend with Caterham at the age of 32, replacing Japan's Kamui Kobayashi. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)