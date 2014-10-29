Oct 29 Statistics for Sunday's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, race 17 of the 19-round championship:

- - - -

Lap distance: 5.513 km. Total distance: 308.405 km (56 laps)

Race lap record: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull one minute 39.347 seconds, 2012.

2013 pole: Vettel

2013 winner: Vettel

Start time: 1300 local (1900 GMT)

Tyres: Medium (white), soft (yellow)

- -

WINS

Hamilton is chasing his fifth win in a row. The only other British drivers to have done that were Jim Clark in 1965 and Nigel Mansell in 1992.

Mercedes have won all but three races so far this season. The exceptions were Canada, Hungary and Belgium -- all won by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel has 39 career wins, Fernando Alonso 32, Lewis Hamilton 31, Kimi Raikkonen 20, Jenson Button 15, Nico Rosberg seven.

Hamilton's win in Russia was his ninth of the season. No driver has ever won so many and not taken the title. Rosberg has won four so far.

One more win would make Hamilton the most successful British driver ever in terms of wins. He and 1992 champion Mansell are level on 31.

A 10th victory would also make Hamilton only the third driver, after Michael Schumacher and Vettel, to take his tally for a single season into double figures.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 26.

McLaren have not won for 35 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012 but is not their longest drought. Most recently, they went 48 races without a win between 1993 and 1997.

Ferrari's last victory was in Spain in May 2013 -- the last time a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull won.

- -

ONE TWO

Mercedes have now had nine one-two finishes this season and can equal in Austin the record of 10 in a season set by McLaren in 1988.

- -

TITLE

Mercedes won the constructors' title, their first, in Russia with three races to spare.

- -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes and Williams are the only teams to have started a race on pole position this year. Rosberg (Bahrain/Monaco/Canada/Britain/Germany/Hungary/Belgium/Japan) has had eight poles this year to Hamilton's seven (Australia/Malaysia/China/Spain/Italy/Singapore/Russia).

Brazilian Felipe Massa was on pole for Williams in Austria.

Vettel has 45 career poles. Hamilton has 38. Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

Mercedes have been on pole in the last eight races.

- -

POINTS

After Russia, three drivers remain in mathematical contention for the title -- Hamilton, Rosberg and Ricciardo.

Ricciardo is 92 points behind Hamilton with a maximum 100 remaining to be won thanks to double points on offer in the final race in Abu Dhabi.

No driver has scored in every race this season, although Ricciardo has now gone 14 races in a row in the points.

Sauber have gone 16 races without scoring, their longest barren run since they entered the sport in 1993. They went nine in a row between October 1995 and May 1996, at a time when only the top six cars scored points.

- -

UNITED STATES

Formula One has raced at 10 different venues in the United States over the years. Austin is hosting a race for only the third time.

The last U.S. driver to start a Formula One race was Scott Speed with Toro Rosso in 2007.

Hamilton and Vettel are the only drivers on the starting grid to have won previously in the United States.

The anti-clockwise Circuit of the Americas has 20 corners, the third most turns of any circuit used. Last year's winning strategy was one stop.

- - - -

MILESTONE

Only nine teams will be competing in Austin after Caterham and Marussia went into administration. That is the least since Monaco in 2005, when BAR were suspended for a technical irregularity. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)