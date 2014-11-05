Nov 5 Statistics for Sunday's Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit, race 18 of the 19-round championship:

- - - -

Lap distance: 4.309km. Total distance: 305.909km (71 laps)

Race lap record: Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia) one minute 11.473, 2004, Williams.

2013 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:26.479

2013 winner: Vettel

Start time: 1400 local (1600 GMT)

Tyres: Medium (white), soft (yellow)

- -

WINS

Hamilton is chasing his sixth win in a row. No British driver has ever done that.

Germans Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, and Italian Alberto Ascari, are the only drivers to have won more than five in a row. Ascari and Vettel hold the record of nine in a row.

Hamilton is the seventh driver ever to win five in a row, a feat that eluded greats like Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Hamilton's victory in Austin made him only the third driver to win 10 races in a single season, joining Schumacher and Vettel. No driver has ever won so many and not taken the title. Rosberg has won four this year.

Mercedes have won all but three races so far this season. The exceptions were Canada, Hungary and Belgium -- all won by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

One more win for Mercedes would equal the record of 15 in a season held by Ferrari and McLaren.

Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel has 39 career wins, Fernando Alonso and Hamilton are now level on 32, Kimi Raikkonen 20, Jenson Button 15, Nico Rosberg seven.

Hamilton is now the most successful British driver in terms of wins, passing Nigel Mansell who won 31, and is fifth equal on the all-time list.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 27.

McLaren have not won for 36 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012 but is not their longest drought. Most recently, they went 48 races without a win between 1993 and 1997.

Ferrari's last victory was in Spain in May 2013 -- the last time a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull won.

- -

ONE-TWO

Mercedes have equalled McLaren's record of 10 one-two finishes in a single season, set in 1988.

- -

TITLES

Mercedes are now sure to win both titles, with Hamilton and Rosberg the only drivers left in contention. They won their first constructors' title in Russia last month.

- -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes and Williams are the only teams to have started a race on pole position this year. Rosberg (Bahrain/Monaco/Canada/Britain/Germany/Hungary/Belgium/Japan/US) has had nine poles this year to Hamilton's seven (Australia/Malaysia/China/Spain/Italy/Singapore/Russia).

Brazilian Felipe Massa was on pole for Williams in Austria.

Vettel has 45 career poles. Hamilton has 38. Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

Mercedes have been on pole in the last nine races.

- -

POINTS

No driver has scored in every race this season, although Ricciardo has now gone 15 races in a row in the points.

Sauber have gone 17 races without scoring, their longest barren run since they entered the sport in 1993. They went nine in a row between October 1995 and May 1996, at a time when only the top six cars scored points.

Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado scored his first points of the season for Lotus in Austin.

- -

BRAZIL

Felipe Massa is the last Brazilian to have won his home grand prix, doing so in 2008 and 2006. Massa has not won since his last triumph at Interlagos. He is the sole Brazilian driver on the grid at present.

Four of the last six titles have been decided at Interlagos but this year's will not be.

Only four of the current drivers have won in Brazil: Massa, Vettel, Raikkonen and Button.

- - - -

MILESTONE

Only nine teams competed in Austin after Caterham and Marussia went into administration. That was the least since Monaco in 2005.

Rosberg set a record for the number of second places in a single season, with his 10th in Austin. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)