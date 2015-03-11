March 11 Statistics for Sunday's season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Melbourne's Albert Park:

- - - -

Lap distance: 5.303km. Total distance: 307.574km (58 laps)

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) 1:24.125 (Ferrari, 2004)

2014 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

2014 winner: Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes

Start time: 0500 GMT (1600 local)

Tyres: Soft (yellow) Medium (white)

- -

WINS

Mercedes took a record 16 wins (from 19 races) last season. Double world champion Hamilton won 11, only the third driver to do that in a single season, team mate Rosberg five.

Of current drivers, four times champion Sebastian Vettel has 39 career wins, Hamilton 33, Fernando Alonso 32, Kimi Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15.

Hamilton is the most successful British driver in terms of wins and is fifth on the all-time list.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 29.

McLaren have not won for 38 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012. They went 48 races without a win from 1993-97.

Ferrari have not won since Spain in May 2013, which was the last time a team other than Mercedes or Red Bull won. Last season was the first since 1993 without a Ferrari win.

The last driver to win the season opener after ending the previous year with a victory was Vettel in 2010/2011.

- -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes and Williams were the only teams to start on pole last year.

Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012. Mercedes have been on pole in the last 11 races.

- -

POINTS

Sauber failed to score last year, a run of 19 races without a point for the Swiss team -- their longest barren stint since they entered the sport in 1993.

Sixty one drivers have scored on their debuts, the most recent being Kevin Magnussen and Daniil Kvyat last year.

- -

AUSTRALIA

McLaren's last podium finish was in Australia last year, with Magnussen second and Button third after Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was disqualified.

Button has won three of the last six races in Melbourne.

All five active champions have won in Australia.

No Australian has ever won his home race.

Melbourne has been the season-opener on 17 previous occasions. Since 2002, the winner in Australia has ended the season as champion on seven occasions. The exceptions were David Coulthard in 2003, Giancarlo Fisichella in 2005, Button in 2010 and 2012, Raikkonen in 2013 and Rosberg last year.

In total, the winner in Melbourne has gone on to be world champion 11 out of 19 times.

The race winner at Albert Park has started on pole on eight occasions. The lowest starter to win was Eddie Irvine from 11th in 1999. Rosberg started third last year.

Six of the last seven races have seen the safety car deployed.

- - - -

MILESTONE

Honda return to Formula One, with McLaren, for the first time since 2008.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)