May 6 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya:

- - - -

Lap distance: 4.655km. Total distance: 307.104km (66 laps)

Race lap record: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari, 2008, one minute 21.670 seconds.

2014 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:25.232

2014 winner: Hamilton

Start time: 1400 local (1300 GMT)

Tyres: Hard (orange), medium (white)

- -

WINS

Double world champion Lewis Hamilton now has 36 career wins after his victory for Mercedes in Bahrain.

Four times champion Sebastian Vettel has 40, Fernando Alonso 32, Kimi Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15.

One more win for Vettel would put him level with the late Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna in third place in the all-time lists.

Ferrari have won 222 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 32.

McLaren have not won for 42 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012. They went 48 races without a win from 1993-97.

- -

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole for the last 15 races. The record for successive poles is 24 (Williams 1992/93).

Hamilton has started every race this season on pole. He has never been on pole for five successive races.

Nico Rosberg took 11 poles last year, when Mercedes and Williams were the only teams to start on pole. The German is the only driver to have finished every race this season in the same position where he started.

Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

- -

PODIUM

Only two teams and four drivers have appeared on the podium this season -- Hamilton, Rosberg, Vettel and Raikkonen.

- -

FASTEST LAP

Raikkonen's fastest lap in Bahrain was the 41st of his career, taking him level with Alain Prost in the all-time standings in joint second place.

- - - -

POINTS

McLaren have gone four races without scoring a point. The last time they did that was in 2009.

- -

SPAIN

Hamilton won last year. Eight different drivers have won in Spain over the past eight years. Alonso (2006, 2013) and Raikkonen (2005, 2008) are the only current drivers to have won twice in Spain.

Eleven of the last 13 Spanish Grands Prix have been won from pole position and 18 out of 24 at the Circuit de Catalunya.

The only drivers to win in Barcelona without starting on the front row are Michael Schumacher, who triumphed from third place on the grid in 1996, and Alonso from fifth in 2013.

Alonso is the only Spaniard to have won a grand prix.

This year, there will be three Spaniards on the grid with rookies Carlos Sainz and Roberto Merhi making their home debuts.

Ferrari are the most successful team at the Circuit de Catalunya with eight wins in 24 years. Since the first Spanish Grand Prix in 1951, the Italian team have won it 12 times.

- - - -

MILESTONE

Hamilton has been on the podium for 11 races in a row, the longest such run he has had. In his 2007 debut season he chalked up nine successive podium finishes.

Hamilton has now led 2,005 laps in his F1 career -- becoming only the sixth racer to achieve that feat.

Raikkonen ended a 25-race podium drought with second place in Bahrain. It was also his first podium appearance for Ferrari since he rejoined in 2014. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)