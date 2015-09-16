Sept 16 Formula One statistics for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix:

Lap distance: 5.065km. Total distance: 308.828km (61 laps)

Race lap record: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 2013 One minute 48.574 seconds.

2014 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

2014 winner: Hamilton

Start time: 1200 GMT (2000 local)

Tyres: Supersoft (red), Soft (yellow)

WINS

Mercedes have had seven one-twos this season and won 10 of 12 races. Double world champion Hamilton has won seven. No driver has ever failed to take the title after winning eight or more races in a season.

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel has 41 career wins, Hamilton is on 40 and Fernando Alonso 32. Kimi Raikkonen has won 20 races, Jenson Button 15 and Rosberg 11.

One more win for Hamilton would equal the career tally of the late Brazilian triple champion Ayrton Senna, his boyhood idol. If the Briton wins in Singapore, his 41 will be from the same number of races (161). SEE BOX BELOW.

Ferrari have won 223 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 50. Mercedes have won 39.

McLaren have not won for 50 races, a run that dates back to Brazil 2012 and is the team's worst since they went 53 races without a win between the 1977 Japanese Grand Prix and 1981 British GP.

HAMILTON VS SENNA - THE NUMBERS

Hamilton Senna

Races started 160 161

Wins 40 41

Poles 49 65

Podiums 81 80

Titles 2 3

Front row starts 84 87

Fastest laps 25 19

POLE POSITION

Mercedes have been on pole for the last 23 races and are set to equal the record of 24 set by Williams in 1992-93.

Hamilton has been on pole in 11 of 12 races this season, including the last seven in a row. The Briton has 49 career poles, Rosberg 16.

Only two drivers in F1 history have had 50 poles or more - Michael Schumacher (68) and Senna (65).

Hamilton can take his 20th successive front row start this weekend and move closer to Senna's record of 24.

The last non-Mercedes pole was Austria, 2014. Ferrari's last pole was in Germany with Alonso in 2012.

PODIUM

Nine drivers from five teams have been on the podium in 2015: Hamilton, Rosberg (Mercedes), Vettel, Raikkonen (Ferrari), Valtteri Bottas, Felipe Massa (Williams), Daniil Kvyat and Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) and Romain Grosjean (Lotus).

Hamilton, Rosberg and Vettel have shared the podium in six races.

SINGAPORE

The race was the first to be held entirely at night.

Only three drivers, all world champions, have won at the Marina Bay circuit. Alonso (2008, 2010), Vettel (2011, 2012, 2013), Hamilton (2009, 2014).

The race has been won from pole position on five occasions. The lowest winning grid position was Alonso, who came from 15th place in a now-notorious 2008 race that saw his Brazilian team mate Nelson Piquet crash deliberately on team orders.

There has been at least one safety car intervention in every race in Singapore so far.

The race is the longest on the calendar in terms of time taken to complete, ranging from between one hour and 56 minutes to the time limit of two hours.

MILESTONE

This month's Italian Grand Prix was Hamilton's 50th for Mercedes.