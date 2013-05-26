MONACO May 26 Formula One's showcase Monaco Grand Prix had to be halted on Sunday, with Germany's Nico Rosberg leading for Mercedes, after Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado crashed heavily in his Williams at the Tabac corner on lap 46 of 78.

Maldonado, who collided with the Marussia of Briton Max Chilton, walked away from the accident but the crash brought out the red flags as marshals hurried to mend the damaged energy-absorbing barriers that had collapsed on to the track.

The cars returned to the grid awaiting a re-start. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)