MANAMA Sauber's Adrian Sutil was relegated to the back of the Bahrain Grand Prix starting grid on Saturday for forcing Romain Grosjean's Lotus off the road in qualifying.

Race stewards handed the German a five place drop from his 18th place, as well as two licence-style penalty points, for the incident.

Grosjean was approaching the Sauber when Sutil moved to the right and forced the Frenchman to brake and swerve off to prevent a collision.

Grosjean qualified 16th for the floodlit Formula One race and played down the near-miss: "It probably looked quite close on television but it wasn't," he told reporters.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)