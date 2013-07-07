Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany drives in front of Lotus Formula One driver Romain Grosjean of France during the German F1 Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring circuit July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

NUERBURGRING, Germany Team by team analysis of Sunday's German Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber 7)

A first win at home and first in July for triple world champion Vettel, who never looked back from overtaking polesitter Lewis Hamilton at the first corner, just holding on after a late charge by Kimi Raikkonen.

A day to forget for Webber, who was released from a pitstop without his rear right wheel properly attached. It bounced free and hit a television cameraman, putting him in hospital. The delay put the Australian to the back of the field but he worked his way up to seventh.

- -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 5, Nico Rosberg 9)

Not a happy home grand prix for the Silver Arrows with Hamilton being jumped by Vettel and Webber at the first corner and high temperatures affecting their tyres and performance more than others.

The Briton restored some pride by battling to fifth place but team mate Rosberg had a terrible home weekend, qualifying 11th after a team misjudgement and then only finishing the race in ninth - a week after his Silverstone success.

- -

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 4, Felipe Massa retired)

Alonso was happy with Ferrari's bold strategy to concentrate on the race rather than qualifying by starting on medium tyres but the aim was the podium and he just missed out to the much quicker Lotus duo.

Massa was ahead of Alonso before spinning on turn one on the third lap, stalling his engine and bowing out in Germany for the first time in 14 races.

- -

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 2, Romain Grosjean 3)

Another step forward for Lotus after three bad races but team boss Eric Boullier said it was "first place lost" after Raikkonen's late tyre change failed to give him enough extra speed to catch Vettel. A broken radio also did not help.

Grosjean impressed with his second podium of the season but could possibly have pushed harder when the safety car exited and he was second behind Vettel.

- -

FORCE INDIA (Paul Di Resta 11, Adrian Sutil 13)

A disappointing day for the "best of the rest" as they just missed out on the points and were fined 5,000 euros for an unsafe release as Di Resta's car almost slammed into Jean-Eric Vergne's Toro Rosso in the pits.

Di Resta hoped for a late run at the points but struggled on the tyres having opted for a risky two-stop.

- -

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 6, Sergio Perez 8)

A step forward from Silverstone for the once perennial title challengers and Button only missed out on a season-equalling best of fifth after getting stuck behind the Caterhams.

Perez is still finding his feet at the British team but managed well on a two-stop strategy.

- -

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 12, Jean-Eric Vergne retired)

Ricciardo had qualified in a heady sixth position but could not live with the bigger names and steadily slipped down while Vergne narrowly avoided being hit by Di Resta in the pits and later had to retire with a hydraulics fault.

- -

SAUBER (Nico Hulkenberg 10, Esteban Gutierrez 14)

Another solitary point for the Swiss-based outfit with another non-descript performance.

- -

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 15, Valtteri Bottas 16)

Still no sign of a first point of the season for the former champions, who were undermined by losing time at their pitstops.

- -

MARUSSIA (Max Chilton 19, Jules Bianchi retired)

Bianchi's engine caught fire and he quickly leapt out before the car rolled across the track and caused the safety car to be deployed. Briton Chilton was last of the finishers.

- -

CATERHAM (Charles Pic 17, Giedo van der Garde 18)

The backmarkers suffered after Pic's slow puncture on lap 35 forced the Frenchman to pit again while Van der Garde still finished below his team mate with his tyres all but gone by the end of the race.

(Reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alan Baldwin)