ABU DHABI Nov 13 Team by team analysis of
Sunday's Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix (listed in
championship order):
- - - -
RED BULL (Mark Webber fourth, Sebastian Vettel retired)
Vettel, on pole, suffered his first retirement in more than
a year after a first-lap puncture. That ended a run of 19 races
in the points and his hopes of an Abu Dhabi hat-trick and
equalling Michael Schumacher's record of 13 wins in a season.
Webber was third until he had to pit on the penultimate lap, his
fourth place ending the team's run of 19 podiums in a row.
Webber did set the fastest lap, however.
-
MCLAREN (Lewis Hamilton 1, Jenson Button 3)
Hamilton's third win of the season and first since Germany
in July, the 17th of his career. Button suffered a KERS
malfunction and ran much of the race without it. The podium
place ensured he finishes ahead of Hamilton in the championship,
the first time the 2008 champion has lost out to a team mate
over the course of a season.
-
FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 2, Felipe Massa 5)
Alonso added to his trophy collection as the first Ferrari
driver to finish on the Abu Dhabi podium, the team's 10th of the
season. The Spaniard now has a trophy from every circuit on the
current calendar. He also cut the gap between him and second
placed Button to 10 points. Massa spun on lap 49, ending his
fight with Webber and Button.
-
MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 6, Michael Schumacher 7)
Both drivers made up a place on their grid positions,
battling on the first lap before Rosberg emerged ahead.
Schumacher had a slow puncture towards the end but defined his
as a "reasonable race".
-
RENAULT (Vitaly Petrov 13, Bruno Senna 16)
Senna had a KERS failure and then a drive-through penalty
for ignoring warning flags. Petrov suffered a problem with the
moveable rear wing (DRS). He attempted a one stop but had to
make two because the hard tyre did not last.
-
FORCE INDIA (Adrian Sutil 8, Paul di Resta 9)
A double points finish allowed Force India to pull 15 points
clear of Sauber. Di Resta did a one stop race, although it
turned out to be not the best strategy.
-
SAUBER (Kamui Kobayashi 10, Sergio Perez 11)
Kobayashi started 16th for a precious point that allowed
Sauber to pull clear of Toro Rosso. Perez hit Sutil's car on the
first lap into turn seven, breaking his own front wing.
-
TORO ROSSO (Jaime Alguersuari 15, Sebastien Buemi retired)
Alguersuari lost time at a pitstop and was also handed a 20-
second penalty after the finish for ignoring blue warning flags.
Buemi retired with an hydraulics problem after passing Di Resta
and running as high as seventh.
-
WILLIAMS (Rubens Barrichello 12, Pastor Maldonado 14)
Yet another blank for Williams after the new low of starting
with both cars on the back row of the grid. Barrichello, who had
an engine change post-qualifying, made up 12 places. Maldonado
had a drive-through penalty for ignoring blue warning flags and
a 30-second end of race penalty for the same offence.
-
TEAM LOTUS (Heikki Kovalainen 17, Jarno Trulli 18)
A straightforward race for Kovalainen, Trulli lost places at
the start with a slipping clutch.
-
HRT (Vitantonio Liuzzi 20, Daniel Ricciardo retired)
Ricciardo retired three laps from the end with a broken
alternator.
-
VIRGIN RACING (Timo Glock 19, Jerome d'Ambrosio retired)
D'Ambrosio retired on lap 18 with a front brake problem.
