MONZA, Italy, Sept 9 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber retired)

Red Bull's first race without points since Korea in October 2010. Vettel stopped on lap 47 with an alternator failure, but had covered enough distance to be classified 22nd. The champion slipped from second to fourth overall. Webber was retired due to tyre wear two laps from the end and was classified 20th.

MCLAREN (Lewis Hamilton 1, Jenson Button retired)

Hamilton won from pole position for his third victory of the season and 20th of his career. He is now second in the championship, 37 points behind Alonso. Button, second for the past three years at Monza, retired with a fuel system problem. McLaren have won the last three races.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 3, Felipe Massa 4)

Alonso went from 10th to third and treated it like a victory after some of his closest rivals failed to score. He has now been on the Monza podium for three years in a row. A first podium since 2010 looked possible for Massa, who was second into the first corner, but he had to let Alonso past. Ferrari go back ahead of Lotus.

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 5, Jerome d'Ambrosio 13)

Raikkonen's 10th successive scoring finish lifted the Finn to third overall. D'Ambrosio replaced Frenchman Romain Grosjean, who was banned for one race for causing a first lap pile-up in Belgium the previous weekend. D'Ambrosio raced without KERS for most of the distance, a major disadvantage at Monza.

MERCEDES (Michael Schumacher 6, Nico Rosberg 7)

Rosberg set the fastest lap of the race for the fourth time in his career and second this season. Both drivers made two stops, unlike the leaders.

SAUBER (Sergio Perez 2, Kamui Kobayashi 9)

Perez's third podium of the season and equalling his career best result. He overtook Alonso in the closing stages. Sauber's first double points finish since Hungary in July.

FORCE INDIA (Paul di Resta 8, Nico Hulkenberg retired)

Hulkenberg started at the back of the grid after failing to set a lap in qualifying and stopped on lap 50 with brake problems. He was classified 21st. Di Resta started ninth.

WILLIAMS (Bruno Senna 10, Pastor Maldonado 11)

A point for Williams, with Senna on a one-stop strategy. Maldonado started 22nd after a 10 place grid penalty imposed in Belgium and kept out of trouble.

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 12, Jean-Eric Vergne retired)

Ricciardo lost out on a point at the last corner, losing power as came out of Parabolica a few 100 metres from the finish. Vergne crashed out on the ninth lap and went to the medical centre with back pain.

CATERHAM (Heikki Kovalainen 14, Vitaly Petrov 15)

Both cars finished one lap down.

MARUSSIA (Charles Pic 16, Timo Glock 17)

Glock lost his front wing endplate on the first lap in a collision with Petrov and had to pit earlier than planned.

HRT (Pedro de la Rosa 18, Narain Karthikeyan 19)

De la Rosa celebrated his 100th grand prix. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Matt Barker)