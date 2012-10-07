Oct 7 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at Suzuka (listed in championship order):

-

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber 9)

Pole position, fastest lap and race win for Vettel. His second in a row, third of the season and third in four years in Japan. He now has 24 career wins and is four points off the lead. Webber started on the front row and went to the back of the field after being hit by Grosjean.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 4, Lewis Hamilton 5)

Button, who had a five place grid penalty after a gearbox change, finished in Kobayashi's slipstream but could not get past for the podium. Hamilton started ninth.

-

FERRARI (Felipe Massa 2, Fernando Alonso retired)

Massa's first podium since October 2010 and best finish in more than two years. Alonso suffered his second retirement of the season, and second in four races, after the front wing of Raikkonen's Lotus hit his rear left. The nudge sent him spinning into the gravel with a slashed tyre.

-

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 6, Romain Grosjean 19)

Raikkonen's 12th successive points finish. He remains third overall. Grosjean, who started fourth, was handed a 10 second stop/go penalty for causing the collision with Webber. He retired but was classified.

-

MERCEDES (Michael Schumacher 11, Nico Rosberg retired)

No points for Mercedes for the first time since the season-opener in Australia. Rosberg retired at the start after a collision with Senna. Schumacher started on the back row of the grid after a 10 place penalty imposed for causing a collision in Singapore. The team lost telemetry from Schumacher's car.

-

SAUBER (Kamui Kobayashi 3, Sergio Perez retired)

Kobayashi's first podium and only the third by a Japanese F1 driver. He also became only the second Japanese to appear on the podium at his home race. Kobayashi was second at the start but lost out to Massa at the first pitstop. Sauber have now had four podium finishes this season. Perez spun out while trying to pass Hamilton into the hairpin.

-

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 7, Paul Di Resta 12)

Solid points from Hulkenberg after starting 15th due to a five place grid penalty for a gearbox change. Di Resta had started 11th. The Scot had a clutch problem on the parade lap and made a poor getaway, losing a lot of places.

-

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 8, Bruno Senna 14)

Maldonado's first points since he won the Spanish Grand Prix, ending a nine-race barren run. Senna was handed a drive-through penalty for the collision with Rosberg, an incident that also forced an unscheduled pitstop.

-

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 10, Jean-Eric Vergne 13)

Ricciardo lost out to Hulkenberg at the start but made up places after the early safety car incident. Vergne lost a lot of time behind Kovalainen. He also lost three places on the grid for impeding Senna in qualifying.

-

MARUSSIA (Timo Glock 16, Charles Pic retired)

Pic retired with an engine problem. Glock ran over a wheel nut in the pit lane before the start, fortunately without damage.

-

CATERHAM (Heikki Kovalainen 15, Vitaly Petrov 17)

Kovalainen was 11th until the first stops. He made his second stop 10 laps from the end after mulling a one-stop strategy. Petrov lost KERS and had a radio problem.

-

HRT (Pedro de la Rosa 18, Narain Karthikeyan retired)

Karthikeyan retired in lap 34 for safety reasons linked to the bottom of the car. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)