Nov 4 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

-

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 3, Mark Webber retired)

Vettel went from starting in the pit lane, after being punished for a fuel regulations breach, to the podium and also set the fastest lap. His run of four wins in a row, and 205 race laps led, came to an end. Webber started on the front row but nothing went right and he retired following a multi-car collision after 37 laps. Red Bull and Vettel can clinch both titles at the next race in Austin, Texas.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 2, Felipe Massa 7)

Alonso went from sixth on the grid to second to cut Vettel's lead to 10 points. He is now the German's only title rival. It was his 11th podium finish of the season, 12th for the team. Massa had a duel with Webber and spun, losing several places.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 4, Lewis Hamilton retired)

Button secured McLaren's record 56th successive points finish. Hamilton led from pole position but retired with a mechanical fuel pump problem while leading on lap 20.

-

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 1, Romain Grosjean retired)

Raikkonen's first win of his comeback and first since he was at Ferrari in 2009. The 2007 champion now has 19 career wins. The victory was the 48th for a team using the Enstone factory in England and first for one racing as Lotus since Brazilian Ayrton Senna in 1987. Grosjean retired after an accident caused by Sauber's Sergio Perez.

-

MERCEDES (Michael Schumacher 11, Nico Rosberg retired)

Mercedes have not scored for four races in a row while Schumacher has drawn a blank for five successive grands prix, a career low. Rosberg retired after hitting the back of Narain Karthikeyan's HRT and flying over the car.

-

SAUBER (Kamui Kobayashi 6, Sergio Perez 15)

Perez has not scored since he was announced as Hamilton's successor at McLaren. He collected a 10-second stop/go penalty for causing the collision with Grosjean. Kobayashi scored points for the first time since he was third in Japan last month.

-

FORCE INDIA (Paul Di Resta 9, Nico Hulkenberg retired)

Hulkenberg crashed out at the first corner after a coming together with Di Resta and Bruno Senna. Di Resta collected a puncture and had to pit but the safety car brought him back into play.

-

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 5, Bruno Senna 8)

A double points finish for the team for only the second time this season. Maldonado had started third but lost KERS in the early stages. Senna was caught in the first corner incident.

-

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 10, Jean-Eric Vergne 12)

Ricciardo scored for the fourth time in five races.

-

MARUSSIA (Timo Glock 14, Charles Pic retired)

Glock started 21st and damaged his front wing on the opening lap. Pic retired with an engine problem on lap 41.

-

CATERHAM (Heikki Kovalainen 13, Vitaly Petrov 16)

Kovalainen came close to the coveted 12th spot but it was not to be and he had to contend with a KERS problem.

-

HRT (Pedro de la Rosa 17, Narain Karthikeyan retired)

De la Rosa started from the pit lane. Karthikeyan crashed out with Rosberg after he suffered an hydraulics problem. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Tony Jimenez)