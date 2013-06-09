June 9 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Canadian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

- - - -

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber 4)

Vettel's first win in North America, after starting on pole for the third year in a row. His 29th Formula One win and third of the season stretched his lead over Alonso to 36 points. He made two stops. Webber set the fastest lap of the race and could have been on the podium but for a collision with Caterham's van der Garde.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 2, Felipe Massa 8)

Alonso went from sixth to second, overtaking Hamilton for second in the closing laps. Massa was lapped by his team mate but did well after starting 16th following a crash in qualifying.

-

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 3, Nico Rosberg 5)

Hamilton's third podium for Mercedes, at a track where he has won three times and after starting second. Both Mercedes drivers slipped one place from their starting positions.

-

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 9, Romain Grosjean 13)

Raikkonen equalled Michael Schumacher's record of 24 consecutive races in the points, although scoring systems have changed. Grosjean started last thanks to a 10 place penalty imposed in Monaco and a nightmare in qualifying.

-

FORCE INDIA (Paul Di Resta 7, Adrian Sutil 10)

Force India celebrated their 100th race with a double points finish to pull a further seven points clear of McLaren. Di Resta started 17th and did 56 laps on his first set of medium tyres, stopping just the once. Sutil spun 360 degrees while trying to overtake Williams' Bottas and continued unscathed. Maldonado then ran into the back of him, damaging his rear wing. The German then collected a drive-through penalty.

-

MCLAREN (Sergio Perez 11, Jenson Button 12)

No points for the McLaren men, ending the team's 64 race run of successive scoring finishes.

-

TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 6, Daniel Ricciardo 15)

Vergne's best career result to date and also the highest scoring finish for the team since Vettel in 2008. Ricciardo suffered heavy oversteer.

-

SAUBER (Esteban Gutierrez 20, Nico Hulkenberg retired)

Hulkenberg retired with a flat tyre after a collision with van der Garde while lapping him as he fought for 14th place. Gutierrez locked up his front wheels and crashed into the barriers when leaving the pits after his second stop on lap 63.

-

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 14, Pastor Maldonado 16)

Still no points for Williams, the former champions' eighth blank in a row. Bottas started in third place but was soon sucked back down the field. Maldonado had a drive-through penalty after the collision with Sutil.

-

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 17, Max Chilton 19)

Another two car finish for the backmarkers on one stop strategies.

-

CATERHAM (Charles Pic 18, Giedo van der Garde retired)

Van der Garde hit Webber and then Hulkenberg. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Gene Cherry)