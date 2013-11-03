ABU DHABI Nov 3 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber 2)

Vettel's seventh win in a row - equalling the longest winning streak of the modern era - and 11th of the season, 37th of his career. He led every lap of the race, taking the lead into the first corner. Webber made a poor start from pole and sealed Red Bull's third one-two of the season and the team's 100th podium finish since they entered the sport.

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 3, Lewis Hamilton 7)

Mercedes pulled further away from Ferrari. Rosberg started and finished third for his fourth podium of the year and the team's ninth. Hamilton damaged his car in qualifying and struggled for grip in the race.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 5, Felipe Massa 8)

Alonso started 10th and set the fastest lap on the way to fifth. He needed post-race precautionary checks in hospital after a heavy jolt over the kerbs avoiding Vergne's Toro Rosso. Massa made some great overtaking moves, starting well on a one-stop strategy but then having to switch to two.

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 4, Kimi Raikkonen retired)

Raikkonen, last year's race winner, retired at the first corner after a collision with van der Garde's Caterham. Grosjean's run of three podium finishes came to an end.

MCLAREN (Sergio Perez 9, Jenson Button 12)

Perez spent much of the race stuck in traffic and ended up a place below where he started. Button hit Di Resta's Force India at turn one and had to pit for a new front wing. He then did 44 laps on one set of medium tyres.

FORCE INDIA (Paul Di Resta 6, Adrian Sutil 10)

Another double points finish cut the gap with McLaren to 18 points. Di Resta made a one stop strategy work while Sutil, also on a one stop, moved up from 17th on the grid. He was ninth until the last lap.

SAUBER (Esteban Gutierrez 13, Nico Hulkenberg 14)

Hulkenberg started fifth but a drive-through penalty for an unsafe release at a pitstop scuppered his race. Gutierrez made up three places from his starting slot.

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 16, Jean-Eric Vergne 17)

Ricciardo was lapped by Vettel, his 2014 team mate at Red Bull. He made a poor start and had to drop back at turn one to avoid an accident.

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 11, Valtteri Bottas 15)

Bottas ran in 10th place for a while.

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 20, Max Chilton 21)

Both drivers were lapped but Chilton kept up his record of finishing every race this season.

CATERHAM (Giedo van der Garde 18, Charles Pic 19)

Van der Garde was in a collision with Raikkonen at the start but still said it was one of his best races. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)