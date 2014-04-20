April 20 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Chinese Formula One Grand Prix (listed in current championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 2)

Hamilton's third win in a row, the first time in his F1 career that he has done that, and 25th in total. He has now equalled the tally of former champions Niki Lauda and Jim Clark and is eighth on the all-time list. Dominant Mercedes have won all four races this year, the last three as one-two finishes. Rosberg still leads the championship by four points. The German had no telemetry from car to engineers during the race and made a poor start because of a clutch problem. He also made contact with Bottas's Williams at the first corner.

-

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 4, Sebastian Vettel 5)

Vettel was ordered to let Ricciardo through for the second race in a row, complying after initial reluctance. Ricciardo had started on the front row but from the dirty side and lost two places. Vettel said he moved over once he realised they were on different strategies.

-

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 6, Sergio Perez 9)

Force India slipped from second place but remain the second strongest Mercedes team. Hulkenberg had a straightforward race, Perez raced into the points from 16th and has now scored in three of his four races with the team.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 3, Kimi Raikkonen 8)

Alonso and Ferrari's first podium of the season in the team's first race since the departure of Stefano Domenicali as principal. The Spaniard, whose car was hit by Massa's at the start, said being in the top three was a nice surprise. Raikkonen had a largely anonymous race.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 11, Kevin Magnussen 13)

McLaren slipped further down the standings after failing to score points for the second race in a row. Both drivers complained of a lack of downforce with Button struggling to get the front tyres up to temperature.

-

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 7, Felipe Massa 15)

Both drivers banged into other cars at the start but escaped without serious damage. Massa forced past several cars off the grid but hit Alonso's Ferrari while Bottas and Rosberg had a coming together. Massa lost a minute in an agonising pitstop, with the team struggling to fit a rear wheel in a blunder that wrecked the Brazilian's race.

-

TORO ROSSO (Daniil Kvyat 10, Jean-Eric Vergne 12)

Kvyat scored a point for the third time in four races after a battle with Button. The Russian had started 13th. Vergne paid for a bad start and first lap.

-

LOTUS (Pastor Maldonado 14, Romain Grosjean retired)

Still no points for Lotus, although Grosjean was running 10th when he retired on lap 28 with a gearbox problem. The Frenchman had started 10th. Maldonado started last after being unable to take part in qualifying and kept out of trouble.

-

SAUBER (Esteban Gutierrez 16, Adrian Sutil retired)

Sutil retired on lap six with an engine problem after difficulties even on the formation lap. Tyre wear forced Gutierrez to switch from a two to three stop strategy.

-

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 17, Max Chilton 19)

Bianchi battled with Kobayashi and was rewarded at the finish. Chilton notched up another solid race for his 23rd consecutive finish.

-

CATERHAM (Kamui Kobayashi 18, Marcus Ericsson 20)

Kobayashi passed Bianchi on the last lap but the move was meaningless due to an earlier mistake with the chequered flag which meant the lap didn't count. The Japanese also passed Vettel to unlap himself, which did not please the champion. Ericsson suffered understeer all race.