SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Singapore Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg retired)

Hamilton's seventh win of the season, 29th of his career. Mercedes have now won 11 of 14 races. He started on pole and also set the fastest lap on his way to victory - for the second race in a row. Rosberg retired after problems with the steering wheel, with the team suspecting a broken loom in the steering column. The German now lags Hamilton by three points.

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 2, Daniel Ricciardo 3)

Vettel's best result of the year at a circuit where he has won for the past three seasons. He had qualified fourth, with Ricciardo third, but got past the Australian at the start. The safety car episode forced them on to a two-stop strategy which left them running on badly worn tyres at the end.

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 5, Valtteri Bottas 11)

Williams stayed ahead of Ferrari but with their advantage reduced to nine points. Both changed from a three stop strategy to two after the safety car. Bottas sank from sixth to 11th on the last lap as his tyres ran out of grip and he wrestled with a power-steering problem.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 4, Kimi Raikkonen 8)

Alonso ran as high as second after a storming start, although he had to give a place back, but the safety car period dashed his hopes of getting back on the podium after retiring from the team's home race at Monza. Raikkonen was stuck behind Massa and suffered heavy tyre wear.

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 7, Nico Hulkenberg 9)

The team move six points clear of McLaren with a double points finish. Perez had to come back from 15th after losing his front wing in a collision with Sutil. Hulkenberg did a 30 lap stint on the soft tyres after the safety car. Had he pitted again, he might have ended up higher.

MCLAREN (Kevin Magnussen 10, Jenson Button retired)

Magnussen said it was the hardest point of his career, suffering extreme heat in the cockpit. Button was seventh and challenging for sixth when his car shut down with a power failure eight laps from the finish.

TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 6, Daniil Kvyat 14)

Vergne pulled off a season's best personal result despite two five-second penalties. Kvyat was without water for the entire race due to a problem with the drink system.

LOTUS (Pastor Maldonado 12, Romain Grosjean 13)

Still no points for Maldonado, who started 18th. Grosjean lost out at the re-start after the safety car period.

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 16, Max Chilton 17)

Bianchi had brake wear problems which prevented him getting past Ericsson. Chilton suffered a front right puncture after the first pitstop.

SAUBER (Adrian Sutil and Esteban Gutierrez retired)

The Swiss team's nightmare continues, with no points yet this season. Gutierrez retired with an electrical problem on lap 18 while Sutil was retired on lap 41 to save the engine after a water leak.

CATERHAM (Marcus Ericsson 15, Kamui Kobayashi retired)

Kobayashi lost power on the formation lap, with the car smouldering. He then lost the brakes and retired. Ericsson said his race was one of his best so far. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)