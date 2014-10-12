Oct 12 Team by team analysis of Sunday's inaugural Russian Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi (listed in championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 2)

Mercedes won the constructors' championship. Hamilton stretched his lead over Rosberg to 17 points with his ninth win of the season, fourth in a row and 31st of his career. He started on pole. Rosberg paid the price for a mistake on the opening lap and fought back from 20th place, making a set of medium tyres last 52 laps.

-

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 7, Sebastian Vettel 8)

Red Bull formally relinquished their title. Ricciardo lost places at the start but remains mathematically in contention for the title. Tyre degradation was an issue for both.

-

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 3, Felipe Massa 11)

Williams pulled further away from Ferrari, with Bottas running second for much of the race and taking his fifth podium of the season. He moves up to fourth overall. Massa pitted after the first lap but his strategy was scuppered by traffic and he had to stop again.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 8, Kimi Raikkonen 9)

Alonso had to save fuel in the later stages and was delayed in his pitstop by a malfunctioning jack. Raikkonen was squeezed out at the start and lost places.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 4, Kevin Magnussen 5)

McLaren regained fifth place in the standings. Button said he got the best out of the car. Magnussen started 11th due to a five place grid penalty for a gearbox change and made a good start, before having to save fuel.

-

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 10, Nico Hulkenberg 12)

Perez held off Massa for a single point. Hulkenberg fought back from 17th place at the start due to a five-place penalty for a gearbox change.

-

TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 13, Daniil Kvyat 14)

Both drivers had to save fuel after about 20 laps and lost out, particularly frustrating for Kvyat after he qualified fifth. He also had to pit twice.

-

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 17, Pastor Maldonado 18)

Both cars struggled for grip and Grosjean, starting 15th, collected a five second penalty after contact with Adrian Sutil's Sauber.

-

MARUSSIA (Max Chilton retired)

Marussia ran only one car as a mark of respect for Frenchman Jules Bianchi, who remains critical in hospital after his horrific crash in Japan. Chilton retired after 10 laps with a balance problem.

-

SAUBER (Esteban Gutierrez 15, Adrian Sutil 16)

Still no points for the Swiss team. Both were on a one stop strategy but the cars lacked grip.

-

CATERHAM (Marcus Ericsson 19, Kamui Kobayashi retired)

Kobayashi was retired by the team in the pits because his brakes were overheating. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)