ABU DHABI Nov 23 Team by team analysis of Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 14)

Hamilton took his second world title with his 11th win of the season and 33rd of his career. He is Britain's first multiple champion since Jackie Stewart in 1971, and the first for a Mercedes works team since Juan Manuel Fangio in 1955. Rosberg started on pole but lost out at the start and was then slowed with problems to the ERS energy recovery system. Mercedes end the season with a record 16 wins in 19 races, 11 one-two finishes and both titles. Their engines took pole in every race.

-

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 4, Sebastian Vettel 8)

Both drivers started from the pit lane after being ruled out of qualifying for having an illegal front wing. The race was Vettel's last for the team before moving to Ferrari. Ricciardo ends the year as the only non-Mercedes driver to win and also set the fastest lap of the race.

-

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 2, Valtteri Bottas 3)

Williams had their best race of the season to consolidate third overall and their highest finish since 2003. They end ahead of Ferrari for the first time since 1997.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 9, Kimi Raikkonen 10)

Alonso bowed out of Ferrari after five years in which he has been the only driver to win for the team. "I will miss the team, the fans and Italy," he said. The season was Ferrari's first without a win since 1993.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 5, Kevin Magnussen 11)

McLaren ended without a win for the second year in a row and brought down the curtain on their partnership with Mercedes. It is the first time since 1980 that McLaren and Ferrari have both failed to win a race in the same season. Button leaves still unsure whether it was his last race.

-

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 6, Sergio Perez 7)

Hulkenberg had a five-second stop/go penalty imposed for driving Magnussen off the track. The team end the season equalling their highest ever overall ranking and with their best ever points tally.

-

TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 12, Daniil Kvyat retired)

Vergne had a good battle with Ricciardo in what may have been his last race for the team. Kvyat retired after 14 laps with a drivetrain problem in what is definitely his last race for the team ahead of a move to Red Bull next year.

-

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 13, Pastor Maldonado retired)

Grosjean had a 20-place grid penalty, which translated into a drive through. Maldonado retired with his car in flames. "The flames showed the engine wasn't working too well," he observed. The team are switching to Mercedes engines next year.

-

MARUSSIA (Did not compete)

-

SAUBER (Esteban Gutierrez 15, Adrian Sutil 16)

The team will be happy to see the back of their first season without scoring a single point. They will have a completely new lineup next year.

-

CATERHAM (Will Stevens 17, Kamui Kobayashi retired)

Racing under administration after missing the last two races. Stevens made his race debut and acquitted himself well. The team must now wait and see whether they have a future.

