MONACO May 24 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Monaco Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 1, Lewis Hamilton 3)

Rosberg won in Monaco for the third year in a row after starting second on the grid. He was the first driver since Ayrton Senna to win the race three times consecutively. Hamilton led from pole and looked set to win until a needless late pitstop, with the safety car deployed, scuppered his chances. Mercedes have now won five of six races this year.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 2, Kimi Raikkonen 6)

Vettel, third on the grid, chalked up his fifth podium in six starts for Ferrari. Raikkonen ended where he started.

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 14, Felipe Massa 15)

The circuit did not suit Williams, who suffered their first blank of the season. Massa made contact with another car at turn one and punctured the front right tyre, forcing him to pit. He rejoined in last place.

RED BULL (Daniil Kvyat 4, Daniel Ricciardo 5)

Kvyat took his best finish in Formula One. He let Ricciardo past to try to fight the top three on softer tyres but was handed the place back at the end when the attempt failed.

SAUBER (Felipe Nasr 9, Marcus Ericsson 13)

Nasr, starting 14th, scored his first points since China to keep Sauber fifth. Ericsson had started 17th.

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 7, Nico Hulkenberg 11)

Hulkenberg was pushed into the wall by McLaren's Alonso at turn one but made it back to the pits for a new wing. Perez scored his first Monaco points finish. The team leapfrogged Lotus and Toro Rosso.

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 12, Pastor Maldonado retired)

Maldonado was the first to retire, stopping in the garage with a suspected hydraulics leak. Grosjean's chances of points ended when he was rammed from behind by Verstappen.

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 10, Max Verstappen retired)

Verstappen crashed while chasing Grosjean for 10th, bringing out first the virtual safety car and then the real one with 14 laps remaining. The teenager was handed a five-place grid penalty for Canada. Sainz went from pit lane to points.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 8, Fernando Alonso retired)

Button scored McLaren's first points of the season, ending a five race drought. He started 10th. Alonso locked up at the start and pushed Hulkenburg into the wall, for which he was handed a five-second penalty. He then retired on lap 41 with an overheating problem.

MANOR MARUSSIA (Roberto Merhi 16, Will Stevens 17)

Now the only team without points. Both drivers ended two laps down.