MONTREAL, June 8 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Canadian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in current championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 2)

Hamilton's fourth win of the season, fourth in Canada and 37th of his career. He started on pole for the sixth time in seven races and now leads Rosberg by 17 points. The one-two was Mercedes's fourth of the season and 20th in F1.

-

FERRARI (Kimi Raikkonen 4, Sebastian Vettel 5)

Raikkonen started third and missed out on the podium, spinning at the hairpin. The team changed his strategy from one stop to two. Vettel made up 13 places from his grid position but finished off the podium for only the second time this year.

-

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 3, Felipe Massa 6)

Bottas became the first driver from outside Mercedes or Ferrari to finish on the podium this season. Massa drove a strong race from 15th on the grid.

-

RED BULL (Daniil Kvyat 9, Daniel Ricciardo 13)

Red Bull slipped further behind Williams with a performance that equalled their worst of the season. Kvyat started eighth, Ricciardo, who won last year, ninth and struggled for pace.

-

LOTUS (Pastor Maldonado 7, Romain Grosjean 10)

Lotus moved up to fifth. Maldonado scored his first points of the year with his best result since 2012 and Grosjean made it a double haul despite tangling late on with Manor's Stevens and collecting a five second post-race time penalty as well as having to pit. The Frenchman had started fifth.

-

SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 14, Felipe Nasr 16)

Ericsson was classified 14th but had to stop his car on track with a fuel problem. Nasr suffered an intermittent loss of power and overheating brakes.

-

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 8, Sergio Perez 11)

Hulkenberg now heads to Le Mans for his 24 Hours debut after only his second scoring finish of the season. The German came out worse in a battle with Vettel, spinning off before resuming. Both were fighting the Red Bulls for position.

-

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 12, Max Verstappen 15)

Verstappen had a 15-place grid penalty and 10-second 'stop go' at his first stop as a result of his crash in Monaco and exceeding his engine allocation. Sainz lost one place from his grid start in a race he had expected to be hard.

-

MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button retired)

Third successive retirement for Alonso and still no points for the Spaniard. Both cars retired with unrelated exhaust problems. Button had started last after failing to take part in qualifying due to engine problems.

-

MANOR MARUSSIA (Will Stevens 17, Roberto Merhi retired)

Merhi suffered the team's first retirement after a broken drive shaft. Stevens collided with Grosjean as the Frenchman passed him, snapping the Manor's front wing in two. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)