SILVERSTONE, England, July 5 Team by team analysis of Sunday's British Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order): - - - - MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 2) Hamilton started on pole, his eighth in nine races, and celebrated his 38th career win and fifth of the season. He also set the fastest lap and broke Jackie Stewart's 45-year record by leading his 18th successive race. He became only the third British driver to win three times at home. Hamilton leads Rosberg by 17 points after Mercedes's sixth one-two of the year. - FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 3, Kimi Raikkonen 8) Vettel's podium was Ferrari's first since Monaco in May. The German gained places from pitting earlier than others for intermediate tyres as the rain started. Raikkonen pitted too early and had to come in again. - WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 4, Valtteri Bottas 5) Massa led the first 20 laps and Bottas one after a storming start by the Williams pair from the second row. Massa lost out to Hamilton at the first pitstop and then the wet weather reduced the car's aerodynamic downforce. - RED BULL (Daniil Kvyat 6, Daniel Ricciardo retired) Ricciardo retired with an electrical problem after starting 10th. Kvyat, who started seventh, might have been in contention for the podium if Red Bull had pitted him earlier. - FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 7, Sergio Perez 9) Force India brought an updated car to Silverstone and pulled 10 points clear of Lotus with another double points finish. Hulkenberg said the start, going from ninth to fifth and ahead of the Ferraris, was one of his best ever. - LOTUS (Romain Grosjean and Pastor Maldonado retired) The two Lotus drivers collided at the start, bringing out the safety car. Lotus said the incident stemmed from contact between Grosjean's car and Ricciardo's Red Bull. - SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 11, Felipe Nasr did not start) Nasr's car broke down on the way to the grid when it got stuck in sixth gear. Ericsson missed out on points after mistiming the switch to intermediates and having to stop again. - TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz and Maz Verstappen retired) Neither driver finished for the first time since Bahrain. Verstappen, the only driver to start on the hard tyres, spun off between turns two and three when the safety car came in. Sainz was ninth on lap 32 when he coasted to a halt with an electrical problem. The stranded car triggered the virtual safety car. - MCLAREN (Fernando Alonso 10, Jenson Button retired) Alonso scored his first point of the year but collided with Button on the opening lap, ending his race. - MANOR MARUSSIA (Roberto Merhi 12, Will Stevens 13) The team achieved its best result of the season thanks to attrition leaving only 13 classified finishers. Stevens might have been 12th but spun off into the barriers in the closing laps after his intermediate tyres wore down. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Douglas Beattie)