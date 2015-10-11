SOCHI, Russia Oct 11 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Russian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg retired)

Mercedes secured their second successive constructors' title. Hamilton took his ninth win of the season, 42nd of his career and second in a row in Russia. He remains the only driver to have won in Sochi. The Briton now has a 66-point lead in the standings and can clinch the title at the next race in Austin, Texas. Rosberg started on pole but retired on lap seven with a throttle problem and dropped to third in the standings.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 2, Kimi Raikkonen 8)

Vettel moved up to second place overall. Raikkonen was fifth at the flag but collected a 30-second time penalty for a collision with Bottas while fighting his fellow-Finn for third place. The demotion to eighth clinched Mercedes' title.

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 4, Valtteri Bottas 12)

Bottas was third until the last lap when Raikkonen made his move but was shunted into the barrier and was classified 12th. Massa started in 15th place. Williams lost ground to Ferrari but pulled two points further ahead of Red Bull.

RED BULL (Daniil Kvyat 5, Daniel Ricciardo 15)

Kvyat started 11th and gave the home fans something to cheer. Ricciardo went for an early stop and switched to the harder tyre, which paid off until a suspension issue forced his retirement.

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 3, Nico Hulkenberg retired)

Perez gave the team their third ever podium finish, and his second for them, just when it seemed he had lost out to Bottas and Raikkonen. Hulkenberg locked the rear wheels and spun at turn two on the opening lap and was hit by Ericsson's Sauber, leading to a safety car period.

LOTUS (Pastor Maldonado 7, Romain Grosjean retired)

Grosjean brought out the second safety car when he crashed into the wall on lap 12, having already stopped for a new front wing and soft tyres at the end of the first lap. Maldonado had started 14th.

TORO ROSSO (Max Verstappen 10, Carlos Sainz retired)

Sainz started despite being in hospital the previous day after a heavy crash in practice. He had looked like a solid points finish, running as high as sixth, before retiring with brake problems eight laps from the end. Verstappen was last after the first lap when he was caught up in Hulkenberg's spin.

SAUBER (Felipe Nasr 6, Marcus Ericsson retired)

Nasr moved up to sixth, his second best result of the season, after Raikkonen's penalty. Ericsson went out at the start after hitting Hulkenberg's Force India.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 9, Fernando Alonso 11)

McLaren finished with both cars in the points, helped by the late retirements of others, but Alonso was demoted from 10th for cutting a corner.

MANOR MARUSSIA (Roberto Merhi 13, Will Stevens 14)

The team achieved their 11th two car finish of the season. Merhi was back due to American Alexander Rossi's GP2 commitments. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)