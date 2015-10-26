AUSTIN, Texas Oct 26 Team by team analysis of Sunday's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 2)

Hamilton clinched his third world championship, becoming the first British driver to win back-to-back titles. It was his 10th win of the season and 43rd of his career. Mercedes have now won both titles for the second year in a row. Rosberg started on pole position for the third race in a row and led before a critical error let Hamilton through. He set the fastest lap.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 3, Kimi Raikkonen retired)

Ferrari are sure of finishing second in the championship. Vettel hounded down Rosberg at the finish despite starting 13th due to an engine change. Had he passed him, Hamilton would have had to wait another week for the title. Vettel also stayed ahead of Rosberg in the drivers' standings. Raikkonen hit the barriers after his first stop. He managed to get back but then had a slow puncture, needed a new front wing and finally retired with overheating brakes.

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas retired)

Williams' third race of the season without points. Both retired with rear suspension failures. Both made contact with other cars into the first corner. Bottas also had a five place grid penalty for a gearbox replacement after qualifying.

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 10, Daniil Kvyat retired)

Ricciardo led the race and Kvyat also momentarily passed Hamilton for the lead in the early stages but could not make the move stick. They lost pace once they swapped the intermediate tyres for slicks on a drying track. Ricciardo had collisions with both Hulkenberg and Sainz. Kvyat brought out the second safety car when he slammed into the wall.

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 5, Nico Hulkenberg retired)

Force India narrowed the gap to Red Bull and pulled further away from Lotus. Perez can look forward to his home race in Mexico next weekend. Hulkenberg crashed out after colliding with Ricciardo when his front wing broke just as he was trying to overtake.

LOTUS (Pastor Maldonado 8, Romain Grosjean retired)

Grosjean's car was damaged after being hit from behind in a first corner collision and he retired on lap 10. Maldonado scored points for the third race in a row.

TORO ROSSO (Max Verstappen 4, Carlos Sainz 7)

Verstappen matched his best result to date with another strong drive. Sainz started last after crashing in morning qualifying but fought back impressively, despite his late clash with Ricciardo. he had a five second penalty applied at the finish dropping him from sixth.

SAUBER (Felipe Nasr 9, Marcus Ericsson retired)

Nasr provided some points for Sauber in the team's 400th race, but McLaren are now just nine points behind. Ericsson stopped with an electrical failure, bringing out the safety car. The two Saubers collided at the start but were able to continue.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 6, Fernando Alonso 11)

Button finished seventh but moved up after Sainz's penalty was applied for his best finish of the season. He made three stops, taking advantage of fresher tyres at the finish. Alonso and Massa collided at the start, the Spaniard making an unscheduled pitstop and rejoining at the back. He ran in the top five before suffering a sudden loss of power.

MARUSSIA (Alexander Rossi 12, Will Stevens retired)

Rossi was the final finisher, becoming the first American to race in a home grand prix since Scott Speed in 2007. The two drivers collided on the first lap, Stevens suffering a puncture and broken rear wing that forced him to retire after one lap.