ABU DHABI Nov 29 Team by team analysis of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 1, Lewis Hamilton 2)

Rosberg's third win in a row, sixth of the season and 14th of his career. Mercedes notched up a record 12th one-two finish of the season and 16th in 19 races. They scored two more points in total than last season, when double points were awarded in the final race.

-

FERRARI (Kimi Raikkonen 3, Sebastian Vettel 4)

Raikkonen's third podium of the year. Vettel started 15th after Ferrari got their sums wrong in qualifying. Ferrari end the season with three wins, which is three more than in 2014. Vettel ended up third overall, Raikkonen fourth.

-

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 8, Valtteri Bottas 13)

Bottas paid the price for a botched first pitstop, with Williams releasing his car into the path of Button's McLaren. That smashed the front wing and also cost the Finn a five-second penalty.

-

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 6, Daniil Kvyat 10)

Ricciardo started fifth but could not hold off Vettel. Kvyat started ninth and also fell back a place after losing out to Grosjean in the closing laps.

-

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 5, Nico Hulkenberg 7)

Perez also lost out to Vettel after starting fourth. Hulkenberg finished where he started.

-

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 9, Pastor Maldonado retired)

Maldonado retired on the opening lap through no fault of his own, shunted off by Alonso's McLaren. Grosjean started 18th and scored in his last race with the team before joining newcomers Haas. Struggling Lotus must now wait to see whether they are taken over by Renault.

-

TORO ROSSO (Carlos Sainz 11, Max Verstappen 16)

Both rookies finished an impressive season strongly, Verstappen already sure of ending the season as rookie of the year. The teenager collected a five-second penalty and a drive-through that added 20 seconds to his time.

-

SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 14, Felipe Nasr 15)

Nasr, who damaged his front wing at the start, ended up as the second highest-ranked rookie of the season. Sauber's eighth place was an improvement on 10th with no points in 2014.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 12, Fernando Alonso 17)

The former champions ended their worst season with relief. Alonso was handed a drive-through penalty for the Maldonado collision and also had to pit for a new front wing. He ended up with the third fastest lap after earlier suggesting he might retire. Button said his car was the best it had been all season, although the rear was damaged in the impact with Bottas.

-

MANOR MARUSSIA (Will Stevens 18, Roberto Merhi 19)

No points for the season. The race was a farewell for principal John Booth and sporting director Graeme Lowdon, who resigned last month. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Rob Hodgetts)