May 27 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Monaco Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

RED BULL (Mark Webber 1, Sebastian Vettel 4)

Red Bull became the first team to win two races this season with their third Monaco success in a row. Webber's eighth win was his second in Monaco after 2010. The Australian led from pole. Vettel started ninth and did a 46-lap first stint including 13 laps in the lead. A threatened protest over a technical matter related to the cars failed to materialise.

MCLAREN (Lewis Hamilton 5, Jenson Button 16)

Hamilton started third, made a slow start but really lost out in his pitstop. Button was never in contention and had a frustrating race behind Caterham's Heikki Kovalainen. His misery ended eight laps from the finish after a collision and a puncture. He has now scored just two points in his last three races.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 3, Felipe Massa 6)

Alonso moved three points clear of Vettel and Webber in the standings as the most consistent driver in the field. Massa finally got his season into gear by scoring four times as many points than in the last five races.

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 9, Romain Grosjean retired)

Grosjean, fourth on the grid, went out at the first corner with a broken suspension after tangling with Michael Schumacher at the start. Raikkonen struggled with his tyres. The race was the 500th for the Enstone-based team.

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 2, Michael Schumacher retired)

Rosberg took his second podium finish of the year and has now scored more points in the last four races than anyone else . Schumacher started sixth after qualifying fastest but being demoted due to a five place penalty carried over from Spain. He retired with a fuel pressure problem on lap 64 of the 78.

WILLIAMS (Bruno Senna 10, Pastor Maldonado retired)

A point for a Senna at Monaco for the first name since Bruno's late uncle Ayrton took his sixth and final win there in 1993. Maldonado, winner of the previous race in Spain, crashed out on the first lap after being demoted to last place on the grid due to two penalties.

SAUBER (Sergio Perez 11, Kamui Kobayashi retired)

Perez set the fastest lap of the race, a year on from a big qualifying crash that ruled him out last season. He also collected a drive-through penalty for impeding Raikkonen with a late pit lane entry. Kobayashi retired on lap six with damaged suspension. Sauber had Chelsea's billionaire owner Roman Abramovich as one of their guests.

FORCE INDIA (Paul Di Resta 7, Nico Hulkenberg 8)

Force India have more points at this stage of the season than ever before. Di Resta made up seven places on his grid position. Hulkenberg was lucky to avoid Grosjean at the start.

TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 12, Daniel Ricciardo retired)

Vergne went from 17th to seventh and then ran on the soft tyre for 53 laps, losing a gamble in switching to intermediates with six laps to go. Ricciardo retired in the pits with a steering problem.

CATERHAM (Heikki Kovalainen 13, Vitaly Petrov retired)

Caterham moved ahead of Marussia thanks to Kovalainen's efforts, with the Finn keeping Button behind him. Petrov was hit by a Sauber into turn one and pitted for a new front wing on lap three. He retired on lap 16 with an electrical failure.

MARUSSIA (Timo Glock 14, Charles Pic retired)

Glock equalled his best result of the season. Pic retired on lap 65 with an electrical problem.

HRT (Narain Karthikeyan 15, Pedro de la Rosa retired)

De la Rosa was hit from behind by Maldonado on the first lap, damaging the rear wing.