SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Sept 2 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

-

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 2, Mark Webber 6)

Vettel moved ahead of Webber into second place overall. The double champion started 10th, while Webber qualified seventh but then had a five place penalty for a gearbox change due to damage sustained at the previous race. Red Bull stretched their constructor's lead by a point.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 1, Lewis Hamilton retired)

Button's second win of the season and first since the Australian opener. Also his first at Spa after his first pole in three years. He is now 63 points adrift of Ferrari's Alonso but just 16 behind Hamilton, who crashed out at the first corner in a pile-up. McLaren have now won two races in a row.

-

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 3, Romain Grosjean retired)

Raikkonen's third podium in a row and fourth in five races makes him a title contender even if he has yet to win this season. Grosjean caused the first lap crash and has been suspended for the Italian Grand Prix next weekend.

-

FERRARI (Felipe Massa 5, Fernando Alonso retired)

Alonso's run of 23 points scoring finishes, one short of the record, came to an end. He was blameless in his first retirement for more than a year and is now just 24 points clear overall. Massa had one of his better afternoons.

-

MERCEDES (Michael Schumacher 7, Nico Rosberg 11)

Schumacher celebrated his 300th grand prix with points but no podium, despite running as high as second. He did a two-stop strategy and drive the final laps with no sixth gear. Rosberg started 23rd after a grid penalty and gearbox problems in qualifying.

-

SAUBER (Kamui Kobayashi 13, Sergio Perez retired)

Kobayashi became only the second Japanese to start a race from the front row but his brakes were smoking heavily before the lights went out. He made a poor getaway and was caught up in the first corner crash that ended Perez's race. Kobayashi resumed in last place with a heavily damaged car.

-

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 4, Paul di Resta 10)

Hulkenberg's gave Force India their best result of the season, and the best of his career, and lifted them ahead of Williams. Di Resta's car suffered a KERS failure before the start, which pretty much wrecked his race.

-

WILLIAMS (Bruno Senna 12, Pastor Maldonado retired)

Senna took some consolation with the race fastest lap. Maldonado clearly jumped the start, then collided with Glock and retired. For the two incidents, he was handed a 10 place grid penalty for Monza.

-

TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 8, Daniel Ricciardo 9)

Benefiting from the misfortune of others, Toro Rosso returned to the points for the first time since Malaysia back in April. In one race, they also scored as many points as in the entire first half of the season.

-

CATERHAM (Vitaly Petrov 14, Heikki Kovalainen 17)

Caterham were fined 10,000 euros for the unsafe pitlane release of Kovalainen.

-

MARUSSIA (Timo Glock 15, Charles Pic 16)

Glock collided with Maldonado. Glock did one stop, Pic two.

-

HRT (Pedro De la Rosa 18, Narain Karthikeyan retired)

De la Rosa came in for a new front wing after the first lap. Karthikeyan spun off on lap 32 with a suspension problem. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)