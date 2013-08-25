SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 25 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

-

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber 5)

Vettel chalked up his fifth win of the season, and 31st of his career, to surge 46 points clear with eight races remaining. He also set the fastest lap in a dominant display after taking the lead on lap one. He is now level with Nigel Mansell on overall wins. Webber suffered clutch problems at the start.

-

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 3, Nico Rosberg 4)

Mercedes consolidated second place. Hamilton could do nothing against Vettel after starting from pole for the fourth race in a row but was happy with his fifth podium of the year that sent him third overall. Both drivers did two stops. Rosberg had started fourth.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 2, Felipe Massa 7)

Alonso went from ninth at the start to second and moved back to second overall. He felt he had got the most out of the car. Massa lost places at the start as he avoided colliding with Grosjean and had a KERS problem.

-

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 8, Kimi Raikkonen retired)

Grosjean also lost places at the start and did just one stop. Raikkonen's run of 27 races in the points ended with a brake failure.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 6, Sergio Perez 11)

McLaren leapfrogged Force India in the standings. Button was fourth after the first corner and led briefly when the leading drivers pitted and that was as good as it got. He started planning to do one stop but switched to two later on. Perez was handed a drive-through penalty for forcing Grosjean off.

-

FORCE INDIA (Adrian Sutil 9, Paul Di Resta retired)

Di Resta was sent into retirement by a collision with Pastor Maldonado, which he blamed on the Venezuelan, on lap 27. Sutil made some good overtaking moves.

-

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 10, Jean-Eric Vergne 12)

Ricciardo went from 19th to the points after a long first run on the hard tyres. Vergne had a slow puncture in his final stint and lost out to Ricciardo who had fresh tyres.

-

SAUBER (Nico Hulkenberg 13, Esteban Gutierrez 14)

Still no points for Gutierrez, who started 21st and had a drive-through penalty. Hulkenberg complained about the balance of the car.

-

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 15, Pastor Maldonado 17)

Maldonado collided with Di Resta and was given a stop and go penalty. Both drivers were compromised by their low starting positions.

-

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 18, Max Chilton 19)

Both cars made it through the first phase of qualifying on Saturday thanks to the weather but any advantage quickly disappeared in the race. Chilton had a drive-through penalty for a blue flag infringement.

-

CATERHAM (Giedo van der Garde 16, Charles Pic retired)

Pic retired with an oil leak. Van der Garde started 14th after the weather-hit qualifying but could not make the position stick beyond lap two.