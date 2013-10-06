YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 6 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Korean Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

- - - -

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber retired)

Eighth win of the season for Vettel, fourth in a row and third successive in Korea. He started on pole and also set the fastest race lap. The German can now wrap up his fourth successive title as early as next weekend in Japan. Webber retired with his car on fire after Force India's Adrian Sutil hit him sideways, rupturing an oil radiator, after the first safety car came in. He had earlier suffered a puncture after Sergio Perez's blowout.

-

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 6, Felipe Massa 9)

Alonso started fifth and almost collided with Massa into turn three at the start and lost a place to Nico Hulkenberg. He stayed second overall but is now 77 points adrift of Vettel. Massa went from sixth to the back of the field and then had to fight back. Ferrari are now only one point ahead of Mercedes.

-

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 5, Nico Rosberg 7)

Hamilton started on the front row but was passed by Romain Grosjean on the first lap. Both drivers did two stops and suffered high tyre degradation. Rosberg had to make an early second stop after his car's front wing failed. The team then had problems removing it.

-

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 2, Romain Grosjean 3)

Lotus scored more points than any other team with their third double podium of the season. Raikkonen returned to third in the championship at Hamilton's expense and is 28 points behind Alonso. The Finn had started ninth. Grosjean could have been second but an error allowed Raikkonen past.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 8, Sergio Perez 10)

Both drivers failed to impress in qualifying but made up for it in the race. Button damaged his front wing on the opening lap in the scrum into turn three and had to pit for a new one on the fourth lap. He had another delay in his second stop when the release light went green and then red and he stopped as a precaution. Perez suffered a front right tyre delamination that left a strip of tread on the track, damaging his car's front wing as it exploded, and brought out the first safety car.

-

FORCE INDIA (Adrian Sutil 20, Paul Di Resta retired)

Force India fell further behind McLaren. Sutil apologised to Webber after that collision that brought out the safety car for a second time and also earned him a drive-through penalty. Di Resta crashed out, his sixth race in a row without a point. He apologised to the team.

-

SAUBER (Nico Hulkenberg 4, Esteban Gutierrez 11)

Hulkenberg and Sauber's best result of the season, with the German starting seventh. Gutierrez has never been closer to scoring his first point, a mere eight tenths off compatriot Perez.

-

TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 18, Daniel Ricciardo 19)

Vergne was retired by the team with the car pulling to one side. Ricciardo suffered a similar mechanical problem on the front left of his car.

-

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 12, Pastor Maldonado 13)

Maldonado made a storming start, making up nine places on the first lap and running in the points for a while.

-

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 16, Max Chilton 17)

Another two car finish for the strugglers.

-

CATERHAM (Charles Pic 14, Giedo van der Garde 15)

Van der Garde was reprimanded for driving faster than allowed behind the safety car.