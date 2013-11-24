Nov 24 Team by team analysis of Sunday's season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 1, Mark Webber 2)

Vettel's ninth win in a row, a record for a single season, and 13th of the year (equalling Michael Schumacher's 2004 record). He started on pole. Webber leaves F1 with one final podium and the fastest lap as well. Both did two stops.

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 5, Lewis Hamilton 9)

Mercedes secured second place overall, scoring 218 points more than last year. Rosberg seized the lead at the start but then fell back. Hamilton was handed a drive-through penalty while in fourth place for a coming together with Valtteri Bottas that put the Finn out of the race and left the Briton with a puncture that damaged his car's floor.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 3, Felipe Massa 7)

Massa was handed a drive-through penalty for crossing the white line at the pit lane entry with all four wheels. He might have been on the podium otherwise in his final race for the team before joining Williams. Alonso lost a place to Hamilton at the start but ran second for a while before Webber passed him.

LOTUS (Heikki Kovalainen 14, Romain Grosjean retired)

The team's first blank of the year, with Grosjean retiring on lap four with an engine failure. Kovalainen, standing-in for the absent Kimi Raikkonen, made a poor start from 11th and was 15th at the end of the first lap.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 4, Sergio Perez 6)

Button, starting 14th, gave McLaren their best result of a season that ranks as their worst since 1980. Perez started 19th in his last appearance for the team after a five-place grid penalty for a pre-race gearbox change.

FORCE INDIA (Paul Di Resta 11, Adrian Sutil 13)

Di Resta lost six places at the start due to heavy wheelspin. Sutil suffered heavy tyre wear and made three pitstops.

SAUBER (Nico Hulkenberg 8, Esteban Gutierrez 12)

Hulkenberg started 10th and ended the season 10th overall, his highest ranking so far. Gutierrez ends the year as the highest-placed rookie.

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 10, Jean-Eric Vergne 15)

Ricciardo signed off from Toro Rosso, before heading to Red Bull as Webber's replacement, with one last scoring finish. Vergne also made a poor start, got stuck in traffic and later on had a coming together with Pastor Maldonado.

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 16, Valtteri Bottas retired)

Maldonado ends his stay at Williams with just one point from the season's 19 races. He spun after the contact with Vergne. Bottas retired with only three tyres on his car after a collision with Hamilton.

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 17, Max Chilton 19)

Chilton became the first rookie driver to finish every race in his debut year. Marussia finally finished a season ahead of Caterham and entered the top 10 for the first time. They also said farewell to engine supplier Cosworth.

CATERHAM (Giedo van der Garde 18, Charles Pic retired)

Pic retired with a suspension problem on lap 58. Van der Garde had a drive-through penalty on lap 52.