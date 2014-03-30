March 30 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix at Sepang (listed in championship order):

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg 2)

Hamilton's first win of the season, second for Mercedes and 23rd of his F1 career. He started from pole and set the fastest lap. Two out of two for Mercedes and their first one-two as a works team since 1955 (they returned in 2010). Rosberg stays top in the drivers' standings.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 6, Kevin Magnussen 9)

Magnussen apologised to the team for a turn two collision at the start with Raikkonen's Ferrari that cost him places and brought a five second stop/go penalty. The Dane still chalked up his second successive scoring finish. Button started 10th, two places behind Magnussen, and had an incident-free race.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 4, Kimi Raikkonen 12)

Alonso took his second successive fourth place to stay third overall. Raikkonen clashed with Magnussen at the start and had to limp back to the pits with a puncture.

WILLIAMS (Felipe Massa 7, Valtteri Bottas 8)

Another good scoring day for Williams after struggling in qualifying. Massa ignored team orders to let Bottas, who had started 18th, past towards the end so that the Finn could have a go at Button.

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 5, Sergio Perez did not start)

Perez was ruled out before the start when his car developed a software issue and got stuck in gear on the way to the grid. Hulkenberg ran strongly and was alone among the frontrunners in doing two stops rather than three.

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 3, Daniel Ricciardo retired)

Vettel scored his and the team's first points of the season after Ricciardo's Australian disqualification. Ricciardo again impressed, passing Vettel at the start, but then it all went wrong. The fuel sensor failed, a botched pitstop brought a 10 second stop/go penalty, a wing failure and 10 place grid drop for Bahrain before he retired.

TORO ROSSO (Daniil Kvyat 10, Jean-Eric Vergne retired)

Kvyat scored points for the second race in a row. Vergne lost power on the opening lap and collided with a Marussia and a Caterham, damaging the front wing.

SAUBER (Esteban Gutierrez and Adrian Sutil retired)

Sutil's car suffered an electric shutdown and stopped on track. Gutierrez's car stopped in a pitstop and he could not engage first gear.

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 11, Pastor Maldonado retired)

Grosjean started 15th and became the first Lotus driver to complete a race this season. Maldonado had an opening lap collision and retired to save the engine after it had a turbo intake problem.

CATERHAM (Kamui Kobayashi 13, Marcus Ericsson 14)

Caterham moved back up to 10th place, ahead of Marussia, after their home race. Kobayashi's 13th place was the team's highest finish since 2012.

MARUSSIA (Max Chilton 15, Jules Bianchi retired)

Bianchi collided with Vergne at the start, suffered a puncture and hit Maldonado's car. He retired after eight laps.