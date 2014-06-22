June 22 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at Spielberg (teams listed in current championship order):

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 1, Lewis Hamilton 2)

Rosberg won from third place on the grid. His third victory of the season takes his career tally to six, one more than world champion father Keke managed. Rosberg is now 29 points clear of Hamilton, who started in ninth place and was fourth at the end of the first lap. Mercedes's seventh win in eight races and sixth one-two finish.

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 8, Sebastian Vettel retired)

Vettel lost drive on the second lap due to an electronics problem and fell to the back of the field. He and Gutierrez had a coming together that forced the German to pit for a new front wing. The champion then retired just after the half distance while a lap down to save engine life. Ricciardo was swamped at the start and fell back from fifth. He recovered eighth place from Hulkenberg on the last lap.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 5, Kimi Raikkonen 10)

Alonso said it was his best race of the season so far. He led briefly and challenged former team mate Massa for fourth before finishing 18 seconds behind the winner. Raikkonen spent much of the race fighting the car and had problems with the brakes overheating.

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 6, Nico Hulkenberg 9)

Perez had a five place grid penalty carried over from Canada and started 16th. He took the lead when others pitted during a long 29 lap first stint. The Mexican also set the fastest lap. Without the penalty, he felt he had the pace to be on the podium. Hulkenberg struggled with balance and lost eighth to Ricciardo on the last lap.

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 3, Felipe Massa 4)

Bottas celebrated the first podium finish of his F1 career. The Finn started second, his highest qualifying position, with Massa on pole for the first time since 2008. The Brazilian's race was dictated by the pitstops.

MCLAREN (Kevin Magnussen 7, Jenson Button 11)

Magnussen lost sixth place to Perez in the closing laps. Button said he was pushed wide by Hulkenberg at the first corner and dropped from 11th to 13th at the start. McLaren drop behind Williams in the standings.

TORO ROSSO (Daniil Kvyat and Jean-Eric Vergne retired)

Kvyat retired when his rear right tyre blew on lap 26, damaging the suspension. Vergne had brake problems.

LOTUS (Pastor Maldonado 12, Romain Grosjean 14)

Still no points for Maldonado, who must be wondering about the wisdom of leaving Williams at the end of last year. The Venezuelan started 13th. Grosjean started from the pit lane after a gearbox change. Both had brake issues.

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 15, Max Chilton 17)

Both drivers did a one-stop strategy and held off the Caterhams.

SAUBER (Adrian Sutil 13, Esteban Gutierrez 19)

Gutierrez collected a 10 second stop/go penalty for an unsafe release from his first pitstop when he moved off with an unsecured wheelnut. He also had a coming together with Vettel. Sutil was told mistakenly to stop his car in an instruction meant for the Mexican, which cost him plenty of time.

CATERHAM (Kamui Kobayashi 16, Marcus Ericsson 18)

Still a long way from a first point. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Gene Cherry)