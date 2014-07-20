July 20 Team by team analysis of Sunday's German Formula One Grand Prix at Hockenheim (listed in current championship order):

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 1, Lewis Hamilton 3)

Fourth win of the season for Rosberg, who started on pole and moves 14 points clear of Hamilton. He becomes the first winner for a Mercedes works team in Germany for 60 years. Hamilton started 20th, made 15 overtaking moves and set the fastest lap. Mercedes have now won nine of 10 races.

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 4, Daniel Ricciardo 6)

Vettel started sixth and benefitted from Magnussen and Massa colliding ahead of him at the start. He had another good battle with Alonso. Ricciardo was less fortunate, dropping from fifth to 15th before fighting back.

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 2, Felipe Massa retired)

Bottas, starting on the front row, chalked up his third successive podium and his team's 300th in total. Massa had lined up third on the grid but a collision with Magnussen flipped his car over and out at the start. The Brazilian blamed the Dane but stewards decided it was a racing incident. Williams still leapfrogged ahead of Ferrari.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 5, Kimi Raikkonen 11)

Alonso, who started seventh, said it was probably his best race so far this season. Not so for Raikkonen, whose car was damaged after twice being sandwiched between others. Alonso maintained his record of scoring in every race this year and continued Ferrari's record run of 77 successive races, dating back to 2010, with at least one car in the points.

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 7, Sergio Perez 10)

Hulkenberg has also scored in every race this season. He reported some engine problems. Both felt the drop in temperatures had not helped.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 8, Kevin Magnussen 9)

Magnussen dropped to last at the end of the first lap after his collision but recovered well. Button, who was sixth after lap one, and Hamilton had a coming together on lap 30 that the Mercedes driver apologised for. McLaren said Button's second pitstop was done in a team record of 2.15 seconds stationary.

TORO ROSSO (Jean-Eric Vergne 13, Daniil Kvyat retired)

Vergne served a five second stop and go penalty during his second pitstop for going off track while trying to pass Grosjean's Lotus. Kvyat made contact with Perez early on, spinning off, and later stopped with his car in flames.

LOTUS (Pastor Maldonado 12, Romain Grosjean retired)

Maldonado equalled his best finish of the season after starting 19th. Grosjean retired with a cooling issue and resulting loss of power.

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 15, Max Chilton 17)

A lonely race for Bianchi. Chilton's race was compromised by a delay at his first stop.

SAUBER (Esteban Gutierrez 14, Adrian Sutil retired)

Gutierrez started 16th after a three place penalty carried over from the last race. Sutil spun and stalled on track after the last corner on lap 48. Still no points for the Swiss team.

CATERHAM (Kamui Kobayashi 16, Marcus Ericsson 18)

Ericsson was hit by a double penalty before the race for breaking parc ferme rules, having to start from the pitlane and then serve a 10 second stop and go penalty. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Goodson)