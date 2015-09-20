Sept 20 Team by team analysis of Sunday's Singapore Formula One Grand Prix (listed in current championship order):

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 4, Lewis Hamilton retired)

Hamilton's first retirement of the season, and first since Belgium last year, cut his lead over Rosberg to 41 points with six races remaining. The champion started fifth, with Rosberg sixth, but suffered a loss of boost pressure and retired on lap 32. Mercedes' run off 23 poles in a row came to an end, as did Hamilton's hopes of equalling the late Ayrton Senna's tally of 41 wins from 161 starts.

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 1, Kimi Raikkonen 3)

Vettel's third win of 2015, from pole position, achieved Ferrari's pre-season target and took his career tally to 42, one more than Senna. This was his fourth win in Singapore. It was the first time both Ferrari drivers had been on the podium together this season and Raikkonen's first appearance there since he finished second in Bahrain.

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 5, Felipe Massa retired)

Massa was in a collision with Hulkenberg after his first stop, which led to the deployment of the safety car. He had to pit again due to a slow puncture and then retired with a gearbox problem. Williams lost ground to Ferrari and saw Red Bull close the gap behind.

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 2, Daniil Kvyat 6)

Ricciardo set the fastest lap after starting on the front row and ended up with his best result of the season. Kvyat, who started fourth, was unlucky with the timing of the first safety car and lost places after his pitstops.

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 7, Nico Hulkenberg retired)

Hulkenberg retired in the collision with Massa, which brought him a drop of three places for the coming Japanese GP. Perez made a good start and did well to stay ahead of the Toro Rosso drivers in the final 15 laps.

LOTUS (Pastor Maldonado 12, Romain Grosjean 13)

Grosjean started 10th and was in the top 10 for much of the race but worn tyres left him defenceless towards the end. Although classified, he retired the car towards the end to save the gearbox. The rear of Maldonado's car was damaged in a collision with Button.

TORO ROSSO (Max Verstappen 8, Carlos Sainz 9)

Verstappen was left stranded at the start but the safety cars played into his hands. He ignored team orders towards the end to let Sainz past and have a go at Perez but the team later backed him. Both impressed with daring overtakes.

SAUBER (Felipe Nasr 10, Marcus Ericsson 11)

Nasr took his first point since Monaco, another equally slow and twisty circuit. Ericsson's run of three races in the points came to an end.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso retired)

Alonso made a strong start and both cars ran in the points until gearbox problems forced both to retire. Button, who lost places with the Maldonado collision, retired on lap 52 while Alonso pulled into the garage on lap 33.

MANOR MARUSSIA (Alexander Rossi 14, Will Stevens 15)

The team's second best combined result of the season with Rossi a strong 14th on his debut despite lacking radio for half the race which left him out of place during the second safety car period. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)