SILVERSTONE, England, June 30 Team by team analysis of Sunday's British Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

RED BULL (Mark Webber 2, Sebastian Vettel retired)

Webber made a poor start when he was bumped by Lotus driver Romain Grosjean but, after dropping from fourth to 14th, recovered to take second place following his victory here a year ago. World champion Vettel suffered a gearbox failure 10 laps from the end when leading the race. It was the first time this season that he has failed to finish a race.

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 1, Lewis Hamilton 4)

Rosberg notched his second win in three races, profiting from Vettel's mechanical failure and holding off Webber. Hamilton started on pole in front of his home crowd but slumped from first to last when a rear tyre exploded after eight laps before fighting back to finish fourth.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 3, Felipe Massa 6)

Ferrari were pleased with their points haul on a weekend when they failed to match the pace of their main rivals. Alonso was satisfied to claim a place on the podium after starting in ninth place on the grid. Massa took a creditable sixth despite a tyre blowing out early in the race.

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 5, Romain Grosjean 19)

Raikkonen finished among the points for a record 25th consecutive race, but was frustrated at being overhauled by Alonso and Hamilton on the last few laps. Grosjean called it a day a lap before the official end after suffering damage to his front wing.

FORCE INDIA (Adrian Sutil 7, Paul Di Resta 9)

Sutil's haul could have been better had he not slipped down from third place in the closing laps. Di Resta, relegated to the back of the grid after his car was underweight in qualifying, salvaged a couple of points from a bitter-sweet weekend.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 13, Sergio Perez 20)

More frustration for McLaren. Button slipped out of the points towards the end of the race as cars on fresher tyres outpaced him. Perez was another victim of tyre failure and had to drop out six laps before the end.

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 8, Jean-Eric Vergne retired)

Ricciardo picked up points for the third time this season after starting from fifth place on the grid. Vergne, who had suffered tyre failure earlier in the race, did not reappear after a pit stop.

SAUBER (Nico Hulkenberg 10, Esteban Gutierrez 14)

Another tale of tyre woe. Hulkenberg was handicapped by a slow puncture but still claimed a point, while Gutierrez had to pit twice in quick succession because of tyre and wing problems, compromising his race.

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 11, Valtteri Bottas 12)

An improved performance for the former world champion team, which was celebrating 600 Formula One races this weekend but for no tangible reward. Maldonado and Bottas finished just outside the top 10 for a team that is still to register its first points of the season.

CATERHAM (Charles Pic 15, Giedo van der Garde 18)

Pic finished ahead of the two cars from Marussia and was hoping to challenge Williams before the second safety car slowed him down. Van der Garde was the last finisher of the cars that completed all 52 laps.

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 16, Max Chilton 17)

Avoided the tyre troubles that befell others and took consolation from seeing both cars finish.