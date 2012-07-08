SILVERSTONE, England, July 8 Team by team
analysis of Sunday's British Grand Prix (listed in championship
order):
-----
RED BULL (Mark Webber 1, Sebastian Vettel 3)
Australian Webber came out on top after an enthralling duel
with Ferrari's Fernando Alonso who had started in front of him
on pole. Webber powered past the Spaniard with six laps to go
and now trails him by only 13 points in the standings. It was
his second win of the season and second at Silverstone. Vettel,
who started in fourth place, returned to the podium for the
first time since he won in Bahrain in April.
-
FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 2, Felipe Massa 4)
Alonso had to settle for runner-up after he had looked on
course for a second successive win at Silverstone. However, the
Italian team took heart from an improved performance from
Brazilian Massa who had his best race since 2010.
-
LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 5, Romain Grosjean 6)
Raikkonen had the satisfaction of setting the fastest lap
time, with team mate Grosjean the second quickest. Both
recovered to score useful points after poor starts. The Finn
Raikkonen started in sixth and lost ground on the first lap,
while Grosjean had to stop on lap two to change his front wing
after a collision.
-
MCLAREN (Lewis Hamilton 8, Jenson Button 10)
A disappointing afternoon for the British drivers in front
of their home fans. Hamilton started in eighth place and ended
in the same spot - not having the pace to maintain a challenge
to the front-runners. For Button, a single point was scant
consolation for a race that was effectively compromised by his
start in 16th place.
-
MERCEDES (Michael Schumacher 7, Nico Rosberg 15)
In dry conditions, Schumacher could not repeat the form that
had taken him to third place on the grid. German compatriot
Rosberg finished out of the points after a poor start and a slow
second pit stop scuppered his chances.
-
SAUBER (Kamui Kobayashi 11, Sergio Perez retired)
A miserable afternoon for the Swiss team. Kobayashi sent
three of his mechanics flying after coming into the pits too
fast. Fortunately none suffered serious injuries. Kobayashi was
fined 25,000 euros ($30,800) for dangerous driving. Perez came
to grief in a collision with Williams driver Pastor Maldonado.
-
WILLIAMS (Bruno Senna 9, Pastor Maldonado 16)
Senna worked his way up from 13th on the grid to take points
for the fifth time this season. Maldonado was fined 10,000 euros
and reprimanded after colliding with Perez, adding to an
unwanted reputation as a raw if winning driver.
-
FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 12, Paul Di Resta retired)
Hulkenberg felt his chances of making the top 10 would have
been better if the rain had returned. Scotsman Di Resta suffered
a puncture on the first lap and had to retire - a frustration
for his fans.
-
TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 13, Jean-Eric Vergne 14)
A respectable showing but the team has not scored points
since the second race of the season.
-
CATERHAM (Heikki Kovalainen 17, Vitaly Petrov did not start)
Petrov suffered engine problems before the race began and
did not make it to the grid. By his own admission, Kovalainen
had an uneventful afternoon.
-
MARUSSIA (Timo Glock 18, Charles Pic 19)
Finished in their usual position in the packing order but at
least held off HRT in the battle of the backmarkers.
-
HRT (Pedro De la Rosa 20, Narain Karthikeyan 21)
Team was satisfied to see both drivers finish the race but
remain stuck on zero points - like Caterham and Marussia.
($1 = 0.8126 euros)
(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Alan Baldwin)