BARCELONA May 12 Team by team analysis of the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

RED BULL (Sebastian Vettel 4, Mark Webber 5)

Unable to match the pace of Ferrari, the Red Bulls finished solidly among the points to allow Vettel to maintain his place at the top of the drivers' championship. The German opted for four pitstops after initially planning only three. Webber made up lost ground after a poor start.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 1, Felipe Massa 3):

A near perfect afternoon for the Italian team, with Alonso winning on his home soil and Massa also on the podium for the first time this year despite a three place grid penalty from qualifying. Alonso started from fifth position on the grid but was third after the first lap. The win was the 32nd of his career and 11th for Ferrari. Massa confirmed his return to form with his best result since the final race of 2012.

LOTUS (Kimi Raikkonen 2, Romain Grosjean retired)

An afternoon of contrasting fortunes for the two Lotus drivers. Raikkonen, using a three-stop strategy, showed his consistency by finishing in the points for a 22nd successive race. Grosjean retired early in the race with damage to the rear suspension of his car.

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 6, Lewis Hamilton 12)

A huge disappointment after both cars started at the front of the grid with the team on pole for the third race in a row. Fears that they lacked the pace to deliver over a full race materialised. Hamilton, the 2008 champion, made his frustration clear when he complained on the team radio about being overtaken by a Williams.

FORCE INDIA (Paul Di Resta 7, Adrian Sutil 13)

Di Resta proved that his fourth place in Bahrain was no flash in the pan by running Rosberg close and finishing with a result that leaves him in eighth place in the standings. Sutil made a flying start but a slow first pit stop dropped him out of the points.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 8th, Sergio Perez 9th)

Another race when the former champions failed to challenge for the podium. Button had to claw his way back from a first lap when he slipped to among the back markers. Perez finished just behind him to ensure McLaren at least had some return from the weekend.

TORO ROSSO (Daniel Ricciardo 10, Jean-Eric Vergne retired)

The Australian finished in the top 10 for the second time this season, performing well in the middle section of the race after a slow start. Vergne was forced out after a collision with Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg in the pit lane.

SAUBER (Esteban Gutierrez 11, Nico Hulkenberg 15)

Rookie Gutierrez, the youngest driver in Formula One, just failed to win a first point but led for two laps at the first stops and set the fastest lap. He might have done better without a three-place grid penalty for impeding in qualifying. Hulkenberg was given a drive-through penalty after an unsafe release from a pit stop led to the collision with Vergne.

WILLIAMS (Pastor Maldonado 14, Valtteri Bottas 16):

Williams' miserable start to the season continues after Maldonado was unable to recapture the form that took him to a surprise win last season. Maldonado picked up a drive-through penalty for speeding on his first trip to the pits. Bottas said the car lacked grip from the start, making it harder on the tyres too.

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 18, Max Chilton 19)

Bianchi was hampered by damage suffered to the front of his car at the start which forced an early pit stop. Chilton made a poor start and lost more time during a bad pit stop.

CATERHAM (Charles Pic 17, Giedo Van der Garde retired)

Caterham were fined 10,000 euros ($13,000) after Van der Garde lost a wheel when he returned to the track following a pitstop. Pic was pleased with the pace of a car that at least allowed him to challenge the Williams.

