SILVERSTONE, England, July 6 Team by team analysis of Sunday's British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone (teams listed in current championship order):

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Nico Rosberg retired)

Hamilton took advantage of Rosberg's mechanical failure to win at home for the first time since his championship season of 2008. He had fought his way up to second after a qualifying blunder meant he started only in sixth place. Championship leader Rosberg was on course for victory but had to retire with gearbox trouble just over halfway through the race, failing to finish for the first time this season.

RED BULL (Daniel Ricciardo 3, Sebastian Vettel 5)

Ricciardo maintained his fine form this season to deny Briton Jenson Button a place on the podium. World champion Vettel came out on top on in a memorable duel with Ferrari's Fernando Alonso but they were scrapping over fifth place.

FERRARI (Fernando Alonso 6, Kimi Raikkonen retired)

Alonso made up lost ground after starting back in 16th spot on the grid and held off Vettel for several laps before ceding fifth place. Raikkonen crashed into the barriers on the first round of the race and had to be treated for an ankle injury.

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 2, Felipe Massa retired)

Contrasting fortunes for the two Williams drivers. Bottas worked his way up from 14th spot on the grid for his second successive podium finish. Massa, racing in his 200th grand prix, dropped out on the first lap and could not make the re-start after getting caught up in the aftermath of the Raikkonen crash. Williams move up to fourth, three points behind Ferrari.

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 8, Sergio Perez 11)

Hulkenberg started in fourth spot on the grid but lost a couple of places early on and was never in contention for a place on the podium. Perez's race was also compromised by a bump on the opening lap which saw him drop to the back of the field.

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 4, Kevin Magnussen 7)

A better weekend for former champion Button who responded to criticism of his performance from boss Ron Dennis and narrowly missed out on his first podium finish in Britain. Magnussen finished seventh for the second race in a row.

TORO ROSSO (Daniil Kvyat 9, Jean-Eric Vergne 10)

The team was pleased to get both drivers in the points for the first time since the season opener in Australia in March. Their finishing places matched where they started on the grid.

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 12, Pastor Maldonado 17)

Grosjean finished the race strongly but could not make it into the top 10. Maldonado had a spectacular collision with Sauber driver Esteban Gutierrez and suffered exhaust problems at the end of the race.

MARUSSIA (Jules Bianchi 14, Max Chilton 16)

Bianchi did not have the pace to crack the top 10 after starting in 12th place. Chilton suffered damage to a wing as a result of the Raikkonen crash and was also penalised for heading into the pits as the race was being halted.

SAUBER (Adrian Sutil 13, Esteban Gutierrez retired)

Gutierrez, who had a 10 place grid penalty from Austria, was blamed for the collision with Maldonado and will now have a three-place grid penalty in Germany. Sutil slipped down the field in the second half of the race, leaving the Swiss team still without a point this season.

CATERHAM (Kamui Kobayashi 15, Marcus Ericsson retired)

New owners, same old story. Ericsson was forced to retire early in the race with suspension damage, while Kobayashi finished among the backmarkers.