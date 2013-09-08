Toro Rosso Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia smiles during media conference at the Formula One racetrack in Monza September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MONZA, Italy Australian Daniel Ricciardo is set to drive a 2011 Red Bull Formula One car in Spain this week as part of a test of next year's tyres organised by Pirelli.

The Toro Rosso driver is replacing compatriot Mark Webber at the world champions next season and team principal Christian Horner said the approved test in Barcelona would help him integrate better.

"Pirelli approached all of the teams to see if they would be prepared to supply a 2011 car to conduct some 2014 tyre testing. So we've made a car available to Pirelli," said Horner.

"Sebastien Buemi, our test driver, will be driving on one day and Daniel Ricciardo will probably drive on the other because it's an opportunity just for him to familiarise himself more with the team."

Horner said the 1,000km test on Wednesday and Thursday would be run by Pirelli, using a car that Red Bull have used regularly around the world for show events.

Under Formula One rules, teams are not allowed to test during the season with a current car and drivers.

Mercedes triggered a controversy earlier in the season when they held a 'secret' test with Pirelli in Barcelona using their 2013 car and regular race drivers.

Pirelli's motorsport director Paul Hembery said Red Bull would not gain any advantage from the test which had been agreed with the governing FIA and offered to other teams.

"They won't know what they are testing - and they won't have a clue what tyres they are running," he said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)