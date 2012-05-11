Motor racing-Alonso says he will quit F1 if season expands to 25 races
MONTREAL, June 8 Double world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he would not stick around in Formula One if the calendar grew to 25 races a year.
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - First free practice times from the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona on Friday 1. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:24.430 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull 1:24.808 3. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 1:24.912 4. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:24.996 5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams 1:25.120 6. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:25.187 7. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus 1:25.217 8. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:25.252 9. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus 1:25.285 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India 1:25.339 11. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso 1:25.367 12. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:25.433 13. Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull 1:25.539 14. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:25.607 15. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 1:25.918 16. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso 1:26.226 17. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 1:26.297 18. Jules Bianchi (France) Force India 1:26.630 19. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Caterham 1:27.475 20. Timo Glock (Germany) Marussia 1:28.267 21. Alexander Rossi (U.S.) Caterham 1:28.448 22. Charles Pic (France) Marussia 1:28.633 23. Pedro de la Rosa (Spain) HRT 1:29.107 24. Dani Clos (Spain) HRT 1:31.618 (Editing by John O'Brien)
MONTREAL, June 8 Fernando Alonso returned to Formula One from his Indy 500 adventure on Thursday with a warning for McLaren-Honda that they need to be winning by September if he is to stay with the team next year.