Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
SOCHI, Russia Mercedes won their second successive Formula One constructors' title on Sunday after Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was penalised for causing a collision.
The Finn had finished fifth in the Russian Grand Prix won by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton but picked up a 30-second penalty that dropped him to eighth place and meant Mercedes had mathematically clinched the title with four races to spare.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.