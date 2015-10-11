SOCHI, Russia Mercedes won their second successive Formula One constructors' title on Sunday after Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was penalised for causing a collision.

The Finn had finished fifth in the Russian Grand Prix won by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton but picked up a 30-second penalty that dropped him to eighth place and meant Mercedes had mathematically clinched the title with four races to spare.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)