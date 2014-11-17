LONDON Nov 17 Mercedes team mates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg will stage a 'duel in the desert' for the 2014 Formula One title at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

Hamilton is 17 points clear of Rosberg, with double points to be awarded for the first time.

The following details their season-long battle.

- - - -

AUSTRALIA

Rosberg won the first race of the new V6 turbo era. Hamilton started on pole but retired on the third lap with a misfiring cylinder.

Points: Rosberg 25, Hamilton 0

-

MALAYSIA

A pole-to-flag win for Hamilton. Rosberg was second, after starting third, in a first one-two for Mercedes since they returned to Formula One as a works team in 2010.

Points: Rosberg 43, Hamilton 25

-

BAHRAIN

Second win in a row for Hamilton after a thrilling floodlit duel. The Briton pulled level with the late Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio in the all-time win lists with 24. Rosberg, who started on pole, produced the team's second successive one-two.

Points: Rosberg 61, Hamilton 50

-

CHINA

Hamilton chalked up his first hat-trick of wins and led a third one-two in a row for Mercedes. The Briton, who started on pole, drew level with the late Jim Clark and triple champion Niki Lauda in the all-time win lists.

Points: Rosberg 79, Hamilton 75

-

SPAIN

Hamilton, from pole, took the overall lead with his fourth win in a row and fourth successive one-two for the team. The Briton finished a mere 0.6 of a second ahead of Rosberg.

Points: Hamilton 100, Rosberg 97

-

MONACO

Rosberg ended Hamilton's run to take back the overall lead, winning Monaco for the second year in a row. He started from a controversial pole position that had ratcheted up the tension with Hamilton, who finished second. Relations between the two boyhood friends were at their frostiest.

Points: Rosberg 122, Hamilton 118

-

CANADA

The winning run ended for Mercedes with Australian Daniel Ricciardo taking his first career win for Red Bull. Rosberg started on pole, but finished second, while Hamilton retired with a rear brake problem.

Points: Rosberg 140, Hamilton 118

-

AUSTRIA

Mercedes bounced back with another one-two and Rosberg's third win of the season. For once, a Mercedes was not on pole with Brazilian Felipe Massa qualifying fastest for Williams.

Points: Rosberg 165, Hamilton 136

-

BRITAIN

Hamilton won at home after Rosberg suffered his first retirement of the season, due to a gearbox problem after 20 of 52 laps, in a race red-flagged at the start. Rosberg started on pole with Hamilton sixth on the grid after a qualifying blunder.

Points: Rosberg 165, Hamilton 161

-

GERMANY

Newly-married Rosberg won his home race, leading from pole to chequered flag. Hamilton clawed his way back to third after starting in 20th place due to a brake disc failure.

Points: Rosberg 190, Hamilton 176

-

HUNGARY

Ricciardo celebrated his second win but Hamilton produced a storming drive from a pitlane start, after his car caught fire in qualifying, to third place. Rosberg, on pole, was fourth.

Points: Rosberg 202, Hamilton 191

-

BELGIUM

Ricciardo wins again after the Mercedes team mates collided on the second lap. Hamilton, who accused Rosberg of running into him deliberately, retired with a damaged car while the German finished second and was booed on the podium.

Points: Rosberg 220, Hamilton 191

-

ITALY

The start of a run of five wins in a row for Hamilton, whose team mate cracked under pressure while leading and finished second. The one-two was the seventh in 13 races for Mercedes.

Points: Rosberg 238, Hamilton 216

-

SINGAPORE

An emphatic win for Hamilton, from pole, while Rosberg retired with steering wheel problems on lap 14 after being forced to start from the pit lane.

Points: Hamilton 241, Rosberg 238

-

JAPAN

Hamilton won a race that started behind the safety car and was overshadowed by an accident that left French driver Jules Bianchi fighting for his life. Rosberg started on pole, was overtaken by Hamilton and finished second.

Points: Hamilton 266, Rosberg 256

-

RUSSIA

Hamilton won from pole as Mercedes clinched the constructors' title with another one-two. Rosberg locked up at the first corner and damaged his tyres in a costly error, but made a fine recovery drive from 20th place.

Points: Hamilton 291, Rosberg 274

-

UNITED STATES

Hamilton took his 10th win of the season while Mercedes equalled the record for one-two finishes. Rosberg led from pole but Hamilton grabbed his chance and passed when the German went wide on the 24th of the 56 laps.

Points: Hamilton 316, Rosberg 292

-

BRAZIL

Rosberg, on pole after being fastest in every practice session, ended Hamilton's run of five wins in a row with his fifth of the season in a record 11th one-two for Mercedes. Hamilton finished 1.4 seconds behind.

Points: Hamilton 334, Rosberg 317

- (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)