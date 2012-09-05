MONZA, Italy, Sept 5 Italian Giorgio Ascanelli
has resigned as Toro Rosso technical director, the Red
Bull-owned Formula One team said on Wednesday ahead of their
home grand prix at Monza.
Ascanelli, who has been absent from the paddock for months,
said in a statement he had enjoyed nearly five years with the
team and the transition from a small outfit to a much bigger
one.
"We have sown the seeds for a successful future and I think
the team challenge is now to gain a stable presence in the upper
mid-field," he added.
Toro Rosso are currently ninth of the 12 teams.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)