MONZA, Italy, Sept 5 Italian Giorgio Ascanelli has resigned as Toro Rosso technical director, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team said on Wednesday ahead of their home grand prix at Monza.

Ascanelli, who has been absent from the paddock for months, said in a statement he had enjoyed nearly five years with the team and the transition from a small outfit to a much bigger one.

"We have sown the seeds for a successful future and I think the team challenge is now to gain a stable presence in the upper mid-field," he added.

Toro Rosso are currently ninth of the 12 teams. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)