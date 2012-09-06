MONZA, Italy, Sept 6 Former Sauber technical
director James Key has been appointed by Formula One rivals Toro
Rosso to replace departed Giorgio Ascanelli in the role, the
Italian team said on Thursday.
Toro Rosso announced Ascanelli's resignation on Wednesday
and said Key had started work at the Faenza factory last Monday
ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.
The 40-year-old Briton left Swiss-based Sauber, whose
Ferrari-powered car has been on the front row and podium this
year, before the start of the season. Toro Rosso also use
Ferrari engines.
"With James Key in the role of technical director we start a
new chapter in the history of Toro Rosso and I hope it's an
interesting one," said team principal Franz Tost.
"James comes to us with a strong reputation and has proved
he can help smaller teams punch above their weight. We cannot
expect miracles in the next few races but James has joined early
enough to have an influence on our car for 2013."
Toro Rosso are ninth of the 12 teams in the constructors'
standings with Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Frenchman
Jean-Eric Vergne as drivers.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)